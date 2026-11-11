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Breaking: US Confirms Withdrawal of Troops From Key Counterterrorism Base in Somalia
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US Confirms Withdrawal of Troops From Key Counterterrorism Base in Somalia

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By Axadle Editorial Desk November 11, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 24 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
US Confirms Withdrawal of Troops From Key Counterterrorism Base in Somalia

US Confirms Withdrawal From Strategic Counterterrorism Base in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United States has confirmed that its troops have pulled out of Baledogle military airfield in southern Somalia after the base’s deteriorating runway made military aircraft landings unsafe.

Gen. John Brennan, deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command, said the airstrip’s condition had steadily declined and posed growing risks to aviation operations. Bringing the runway back to usable condition would cost tens of millions of dollars, according to the report.

“The runway at the airfield was deteriorating to the point where it became dangerous to land aircraft there,” Brennan said. He added that the United States would continue supporting Somalia’s security forces.

The confirmation followed a report by the U.S. military newspaper Stars and Stripes that all American personnel had departed the Baledogle facility, which lies about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Mogadishu.

For years, Baledogle served as an important base for U.S. operations in Somalia. It supported intelligence missions, airstrikes targeting al-Shabab militants and training for Somali forces battling the insurgency.

The departure represents a notable shift in the U.S. military footprint at a facility Washington had worked to expand in recent years. Planned improvements included medical facilities, accommodation for troops and enhanced security infrastructure designed to support an extended operational presence.

The American military role in Somalia has changed several times over the past decade.

In late 2020, then-President Donald Trump ordered nearly 700 U.S. troops out of Somalia. President Joe Biden reversed that decision in May 2022, approving the return of hundreds of troops to bolster Somali forces and support counterterrorism missions against al-Shabab.

Although U.S. forces have left Baledogle, Washington has said its military relationship with Somalia will continue, indicating that the withdrawal does not represent an end to American security assistance.

The move comes as Somalia remains dependent on international military backing in its campaign against al-Shabab, which has fought the federal government in an insurgency lasting more than 15 years.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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