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The army chief did not name the company or disclose what punishment it received. He warned Ugandans against taking jobs with mercenary firms operating in DR Congo and…

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, said in a social media post that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) had no involvement with the aircraft. He…

Uganda has rejected any connection to a fighter jet shot down in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend, despite one survivor saying he was Ugandan and…

Uganda has rejected any connection to a fighter jet shot down in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend, despite one survivor saying he was Ugandan and a junior military officer.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, said in a social media post that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) had no involvement with the aircraft. He added, however, that the company linked to the jet had been “penalised”.

The army chief did not name the company or disclose what punishment it received. He warned Ugandans against taking jobs with mercenary firms operating in DR Congo and threatened severe penalties for anyone found to be involved.