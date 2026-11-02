 Skip to content
Monday, November 2, 2026 21 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:30
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Rising Cocaine Seizures in North Africa Signal Expanding Trafficking Routes
Breaking News
Rising Cocaine Seizures in North Africa Signal Expanding Trafficking RoutesWidespread Post-Election Repression Deepens Political Crisis Across ZambiaHackers Send Fake Nuclear Alerts Across Ukraine and RussiaPuntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso BaseMashruuc ay EU maalgelisay oo ay NUSOJ ku dhiseyso xirfadda suxufiyiinta Soomaaliyeed iyadoo taageero ka helaysa UNDPDakar 2026 Faces Defining Test Ahead of Africa’s Olympic DebutRising Cocaine Seizures in North Africa Signal Expanding Trafficking RoutesWidespread Post-Election Repression Deepens Political Crisis Across ZambiaHackers Send Fake Nuclear Alerts Across Ukraine and RussiaPuntland State Enlists Troops for US Military Training at Bosaso BaseMashruuc ay EU maalgelisay oo ay NUSOJ ku dhiseyso xirfadda suxufiyiinta Soomaaliyeed iyadoo taageero ka helaysa UNDPDakar 2026 Faces Defining Test Ahead of Africa’s Olympic Debut
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Widespread Post-Election Repression Deepens Political Crisis Across Zambia

Follow
By Newsroom November 2, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Widespread Post-Election Repression Sparks Crisis in Zambia

Human Rights Watch says Zambia’s security forces have subjected opposition members, journalists, lawyers and other government critics to enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and abuse since the August 2026 general elections.

The rights group said it had documented 14 apparent enforced disappearances, 61 alleged cases of abuse in custody and 71 arrests or extended detentions without charge that may have been politically motivated. Some detainees were reportedly beaten or tortured and denied timely access to lawyers and medical treatment. Opposition figures, including leader Brian Mundubile, have also been charged with treason.

- Advertisement -

Human Rights Watch urged President Hakainde Hichilema’s government to halt the crackdown, free people held arbitrarily and investigate allegations of abuse. The organisation also called for an inquiry into the disputed killing of former government minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a security raid.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,195 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.