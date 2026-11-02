Widespread Post-Election Repression Deepens Political Crisis Across Zambia

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Human Rights Watch urged President Hakainde Hichilema’s government to halt the crackdown, free people held arbitrarily and investigate allegations of abuse. The organisation also called for an inquiry…

The rights group said it had documented 14 apparent enforced disappearances, 61 alleged cases of abuse in custody and 71 arrests or extended detentions without charge that may…

Human Rights Watch says Zambia’s security forces have subjected opposition members, journalists, lawyers and other government critics to enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and abuse since the August 2026…

Human Rights Watch says Zambia’s security forces have subjected opposition members, journalists, lawyers and other government critics to enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and abuse since the August 2026 general elections.

The rights group said it had documented 14 apparent enforced disappearances, 61 alleged cases of abuse in custody and 71 arrests or extended detentions without charge that may have been politically motivated. Some detainees were reportedly beaten or tortured and denied timely access to lawyers and medical treatment. Opposition figures, including leader Brian Mundubile, have also been charged with treason.

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Human Rights Watch urged President Hakainde Hichilema’s government to halt the crackdown, free people held arbitrarily and investigate allegations of abuse. The organisation also called for an inquiry into the disputed killing of former government minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a security raid.