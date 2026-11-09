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Breaking: Malawi HIV Infections Fall 75%, New Figures Show
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Malawi HIV Infections Fall 75%, New Figures Show

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By Newsroom November 9, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
New HIV Infections in Malawi Drop by Three-Quarters, Figures Show

Malawi has recorded a sharp fall in annual new HIV infections, from 60,000 in 2010 to 14,000 in 2025, according to new figures from the National AIDS Commission (NAC). Health authorities attribute the progress to years of sustained investment in prevention, testing, and treatment.

Officials have described the trend as one of the country’s major public health achievements. NAC data also shows that AIDS-related deaths declined from 36,000 to 13,000 during the period, while the rate of mother-to-child transmission dropped from 40 percent to 6 percent.

The Commission said Malawi is also making steady progress toward the globally recognized 95-95-95 HIV targets for 2030. The goals call for most people living with HIV to know their status, receive treatment, and achieve viral suppression.

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