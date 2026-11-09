Tabaarak ICT’s Regional Award Marks Milestone for Somalia’s Technology Industry

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With nearly two decades of experience in Information and Communication Technology, Tabaarak ICT Solutions has served government institutions, private-sector companies, and other organizations in Somalia and throughout East…

Tabaarak ICT Solutions has earned that recognition after receiving the Service of the Year Award at the 2026 East African Community (EAC) Regional Quality Awards in Kigali, Rwanda,…

Tabaarak ICT’s Regional Award Highlights Somalia’s Growing Technology Sector

East Africa’s expanding digital economy is opening new avenues for technology firms to help modernize institutions, strengthen organizational capacity, and support businesses adopting digital tools. Regional recognition offers a valuable platform for showcasing the expertise and impact of companies working in this fast-developing environment.

Tabaarak ICT Solutions has earned that recognition after receiving the Service of the Year Award at the 2026 East African Community (EAC) Regional Quality Awards in Kigali, Rwanda, on 2 November 2026. Competing against organizations from EAC member states, the Somali company secured regional acknowledgment for its service quality and sustained contribution to the technology sector.

With nearly two decades of experience in Information and Communication Technology, Tabaarak ICT Solutions has served government institutions, private-sector companies, and other organizations in Somalia and throughout East Africa. Its record reflects the expanding role of Somali technology firms in building digital services and helping organizations modernize their operations.

The company provides a broad range of technology services, covering software systems, digital platforms, mobile applications, web solutions, IT infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity, and technology consultancy. Such tools are increasingly central to improving efficiency, managing information, and strengthening service delivery across multiple sectors.

For Somalia, the award also draws attention to the country’s contribution to East Africa’s wider digital landscape. As institutions and businesses across the region pursue digital transformation, technology providers with practical expertise and knowledge of local operating conditions are well placed to respond to emerging demands.

The Kigali recognition follows several other quality achievements for Tabaarak ICT Solutions. The company secured ISO 9001:2015 certification at the end of 2025 and received the Somali National Quality Award in 2026. Its latest EAC Regional Quality Awards honor builds on those milestones, underscoring the importance of consistent standards in a rapidly changing technology environment.

The award further reflects the work of the company’s employees, as well as the trust placed in it by clients and partners. Providing technology services across varied sectors depends on technical expertise, close cooperation, an understanding of customer needs, and a sustained focus on improvement.

As East African countries deepen regional cooperation and continue expanding their digital economies, technology companies will remain important drivers of progress. Tabaarak ICT Solutions’ achievement in Kigali marks a significant moment for the company and raises the profile of Somalia’s role in regional technology and service excellence.

About Tabaarak ICT Solutions

Tabaarak ICT Solutions is a leading Somali technology company with nearly two decades of experience providing ICT solutions and services. Working across Somalia and the East African region, the company collaborates with government institutions, private-sector businesses, and other organizations to advance digital transformation, modernize operations, and improve service delivery. Through its focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, Tabaarak ICT Solutions continues to support the growth of the technology sector. The company is based in Mogadishu, Somalia.