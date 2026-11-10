British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali wins first world titles at 37 after split-decision victory

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The official cards gave Ali the win by scores of 97-92 and 96-93, while the dissenting judge awarded Kreps a 98-91 victory.

Ali prevailed in the 10-round contest in Arlington, Texas, with two judges favoring the British-Somali boxer and the third scoring the bout for Kreps.

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali captures first world titles at 37 with split-decision win ARLINGTON, Texas — Ramla Ali became a world champion for the first time at 37…

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali captures first world titles at 37 with split-decision win

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ramla Ali became a world champion for the first time at 37 on Sunday, edging American Mikiah Kreps by split decision to secure the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior featherweight titles.

Ali prevailed in the 10-round contest in Arlington, Texas, with two judges favoring the British-Somali boxer and the third scoring the bout for Kreps.

The official cards gave Ali the win by scores of 97-92 and 96-93, while the dissenting judge awarded Kreps a 98-91 victory.

A right hand from Ali sent Kreps to the canvas in the third round. The American recovered and remained a determined opponent, keeping the fight competitive through the remaining rounds.

The result delivers the biggest achievement of Ali’s professional career and makes her a champion with two of boxing’s major sanctioning organizations.

Born in Somalia, Ali escaped the country’s civil war with her family as a child before resettling in London as a refugee. She went on to become the first Somali boxer to compete at the Olympic Games, representing Somalia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ali also became the first Muslim woman to win an English amateur boxing title.

Her latest victory adds another landmark to a journey that has taken her from refugee life to the summit of Somali boxing as a two-organization world champion.

AXADLETM