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Washington had halted financing for the United Nations Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS), the agency that provides vital logistical assistance to African Union forces, and set a deadline…

In policy reversal, US renews UN-backed military support for Somalia WASHINGTON - The United States will restore funding for international military operations in Somalia for another year, the…

In policy reversal, US renews UN-backed military support for Somalia WASHINGTON – The United States will restore funding for international military operations in Somalia for another year, the…

In policy reversal, US renews UN-backed military support for Somalia

WASHINGTON – The United States will restore funding for international military operations in Somalia for another year, the State Department told AFP on Sunday, reversing a decision that had put the future of a coalition battling Islamist insurgents at risk.

Washington had halted financing for the United Nations Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS), the agency that provides vital logistical assistance to African Union forces, and set a deadline of the end of 2027 for its complete closure.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab has waged war against Somalia’s government for two decades and still holds extensive territory in central Somalia. Without UNSOS support, the African Union-led military campaign was unlikely to remain operational.

The United States had cited the Somali government’s limited progress against Al-Shabaab, along with the country’s continuing political turmoil, as grounds for withdrawing the funding.

On Sunday, however, the State Department said the United States had decided, after a review, to “support a one-year renewal of the mandates” for both UNSOS and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

A foreign diplomatic source involved in Somalia policy told AFP that the resumption of US backing was welcome, but described the abrupt policy shifts as “madness”.

The source, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said it was surprising that Washington had not used the prospect of renewed funding as leverage with the Somali government. The administration has recently been pulled into renewed infighting and political disorder, weakening the fight against the insurgency.

Last week, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dismissed the chief justice of the Supreme Court as the court was preparing to rule that extending his term in office was unlawful. The move has prompted violent confrontations with opposition parties and regional leaders.

Mohamud has sought to steer Somalia toward fully democratic elections, but his decision to push constitutional amendments through parliament in March provoked an uproar. The changes added an extra year to his time in office.

The campaign against Al-Shabaab is facing setbacks on the battlefield as well.

Last month, the militant group said it had killed hundreds of elite Somali troops in an ambush in Lower Shabelle. The claim, which would make the attack one of the group’s deadliest in years, has not been matched by a government death toll.

Several days later, Uganda, the biggest troop contributor to the international military operation, announced that it would withdraw all of its forces by the end of next year.

Since 2007, the United States has contributed nearly $2 billion to UN missions in Somalia and more than $1.6 billion for African troops serving there.

According to a letter Washington issued in July to announce the funding cutoff, it has also provided “hundreds of millions to Somali security forces, and billions more in humanitarian and development assistance”.

The letter accused Somalia’s government of failing to “sustain progress against Al-Shabaab, take ownership of its security functions, or undertake serious security sector reform”.

Al-Shabaab controls broad areas of central Somalia and maintains influential business networks across the country, including in the capital, Mogadishu. Those networks help ensure the group remains well-funded.

Mohamud’s government recaptured territory from the militants after he took office in 2022, but much of those gains was lost during a counter-offensive in the years that followed.

The State Department said Sunday that renewed assistance for UNSOS would help contain threats emanating from Somalia and “prevent the emergence of broader security crisis in the region that would undermine US interests,” a department spokesman said.

The diplomatic source said the policy reversal followed an internal State Department assessment that raised concerns Somalia could become a failed state.

The source said that possibility may have alarmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, amid potential plans for him to seek the US presidency in 2028.

The State Department did not answer follow-up questions about what prompted the change in policy.

The spokesperson cautioned, however, that the United States had made no “indefinite commitment” to supporting Somalia. The official also emphasised that Somalia and the African Union must intensify preparations for a transition to “more sustainable regional security solutions.”