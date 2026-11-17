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Washington had halted financing for the United Nations Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS), the logistical backbone of African Union military operations, and set a deadline for the mission…

Somalia Wins Renewed US Backing for Al-Shabaab Fight After Coalition Funding Crisis MOGADISHU - Somalia on Monday welcomed a US decision to restore support for international military operations…

Somalia Wins Renewed US Backing for Al-Shabaab Fight After Coalition Funding Crisis MOGADISHU – Somalia on Monday welcomed a US decision to restore support for international military operations…

Somalia Wins Renewed US Backing for Al-Shabaab Fight After Coalition Funding Crisis

MOGADISHU – Somalia on Monday welcomed a US decision to restore support for international military operations against Islamist militants, ending a funding dispute that had threatened the future of the coalition fighting Al-Shabaab.

Washington had halted financing for the United Nations Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS), the logistical backbone of African Union military operations, and set a deadline for the mission to close completely by the end of 2027.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab has waged war against Somalia’s government for two decades and still holds broad areas of central Somalia. Without UNSOS assistance, the African Union campaign against the group was unlikely to remain operational.

On Sunday, however, the US State Department said it had decided to “support a one-year renewal of the mandates” for both UNSOS and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

A foreign diplomatic source involved in Somalia affairs told AFP that the reversal was welcome, but described the abrupt policy changes as “madness”.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to address the issue publicly, said Washington had missed an opportunity to use the funding decision to press Somalia’s government. Recent political turmoil, the source said, was weakening the campaign against the insurgency.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sought to steer Somalia toward fully democratic elections. But his effort has provoked violent confrontations with opposition parties, particularly after constitutional amendments approved in March extended his time in office by another year.

Last week, Mohamud dismissed the chief justice of the Supreme Court just as the court was preparing to rule that the extension was unlawful.

The military campaign against Al-Shabaab is also facing serious setbacks.

Al-Shabaab said last month that it had killed hundreds of elite Somali soldiers in an ambush, potentially one of the group’s deadliest strikes in years. The government has not published a death toll.

Within days, Uganda announced that it would withdraw all of its troops from the international mission by the end of next year. Uganda currently supplies the mission’s largest contingent.

The Somali government thanked its “steadfast partner”, the United States, saying the renewed funding “reaffirms the enduring partnership between Somalia and the United States in the shared fight against terrorism”.

It also said Somali forces were gradually taking over military operations from international troops and claimed that “most major cities and much of Somalia now enjoy greater peace and stability”.

In July, however, Washington suspended the funding, citing frustration over Somalia’s failure to “sustain progress against Al-Shabaab, take ownership of its security functions, or undertake serious security sector reform”.

The US said at the time that it had contributed nearly $2 billion to UN missions in Somalia since 2007, along with more than $1.6 billion for African troops deployed in the country.

Al-Shabaab controls extensive parts of central Somalia and maintains influential business networks nationwide, including in the capital, Mogadishu. Those networks provide the group with substantial financial resources.

Mohamud’s government made territorial gains against the militants after he took office in 2022, but a counter-offensive in the years that followed erased much of that progress.

The State Department said Sunday that renewed support for UNSOS would help contain threats originating in Somalia and “prevent the emergence of broader security crisis in the region that would undermine US interests,” according to its spokesman.

The diplomatic source said the policy reversal followed an internal State Department assessment warning that Somalia could become a failed state.

The source said that prospect may have concerned Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who could seek the US presidency in 2028.

The State Department did not answer follow-up questions about the reasons for the change.

Its spokesperson cautioned that Washington was making no “indefinite commitment” to Somalia and said Somalia and the African Union needed to intensify preparations for a transition to “more sustainable regional security solutions.”