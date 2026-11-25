An expert has told post-Budget meetings that tax concessions for Zimbabwe’s low-income earners are too limited to materially improve living standards. The expert urged Treasury to target wealth and major revenue leakages rather than vendors and domestic workers living near the poverty line.

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The warning is that vendors and domestic workers should not face added pressure because many are already near the poverty line.

The expert argues that Treasury should seek more revenue from wealth and major tax leakages.

An expert says tax concessions for Zimbabwe’s low-income earners are too limited to significantly improve living standards.

An expert has warned that Zimbabwe’s latest Budget provides only narrow relief for low-income earners, arguing that the country’s central fiscal challenge is the tax base rather than people already struggling at or near the poverty line.

Speaking during post-Budget meetings, the expert said tax concessions for lower-income workers were real but too limited to bring a meaningful improvement in living standards for many households.

“The relief is real but narrow, and the structural gap is the tax base, not the poor,” the expert said. “Treasury must tax wealth and large leakages, not the vendor and domestic worker already at the poverty line.”

Call for a broader tax approach

The remarks place renewed attention on who carries the burden of raising public revenue and whether Budget measures offer sufficient protection to people with the least capacity to absorb higher costs.

The expert’s central argument was that the government should broaden and strengthen revenue collection in areas linked to wealth and significant leakages, rather than relying on people in precarious, low-paid or informal work.

Vendors and domestic workers were specifically cited as groups whose incomes leave little room for additional tax pressure. For people already living at the poverty line, even small changes in tax obligations or the cost of meeting them can have a disproportionate effect on household budgets.

The intervention also suggests that assessing tax policy only by whether it contains concessions is not enough. The scale and practical value of those concessions matter, particularly for workers whose earnings may already be stretched by basic daily needs.

Relief described as real, but insufficient

The expert did not dismiss the concessions outright. Instead, the assessment was that the relief exists but remains too narrow to change the broader position of low-income earners in a meaningful way.

That distinction is important in the post-Budget debate. A tax concession may reduce pressure for some taxpayers, but its impact can remain limited if it does not substantially improve disposable income or protect those facing the greatest economic hardship.

For low-income households, the question is not only whether a concession has been announced, but whether it provides enough room to meet basic expenses and improve living conditions. The expert warned that the current level of relief falls short of that test.

The comments to MPs underline a wider concern that fiscal policy should avoid deepening pressure on workers and informal traders who have limited financial buffers.

Focus on wealth and leakages

The expert urged Treasury to direct greater attention toward wealth and what was described as large leakages in the tax system. The observation frames the issue as one of structural revenue policy: strengthening the state’s ability to collect from areas with greater capacity to contribute, while avoiding further strain on the poor.

In this view, the gap is not best addressed by placing heavier demands on vendors, domestic workers and others whose earnings are already close to the poverty line. Instead, the expert argued that the tax base should be made more effective and equitable.

Targeting large leakages could help address revenue concerns without making low-income groups the focus of additional collection efforts. The comments did not set out specific measures, but they clearly called for a shift in where Treasury looks for revenue.

The emphasis on wealth also raises a question for policymakers about fairness in the distribution of the tax burden. If the poorest workers receive only limited relief while wealth and major leakages are not adequately addressed, the expert suggested, Budget policy risks failing those most in need of protection.

Pressure on informal and low-paid workers

The reference to vendors highlights the position of informal workers in the post-Budget discussion. Informal traders often operate with limited margins, making them particularly vulnerable when taxes or compliance costs increase.

Domestic workers were also singled out as an example of low-paid workers who should not bear the weight of efforts to close revenue gaps. The expert’s warning was that policy must account for the lived reality of people whose earnings may offer little protection against financial shocks.

For these groups, limited concessions may be welcomed but may not be enough to change their overall economic circumstances. The expert’s argument was therefore not merely for tax relief, but for a tax system that does not treat those at the bottom of the income scale as a primary source of additional revenue.

Debate likely to continue

The post-Budget meetings have brought the adequacy of relief for low-income earners into focus, with the expert’s remarks offering a direct challenge to Treasury’s approach to the tax base.

The key message was that meaningful improvement for poor households requires more than modest concessions. It requires a broader policy approach that protects vulnerable workers while pursuing revenue from wealth and major leakages.

As debate over the Budget continues, the treatment of low-income earners, informal vendors and domestic workers is likely to remain a central measure of whether the fiscal proposals deliver relief where it is needed most.