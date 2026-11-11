Hassan Sheikh, Abiy Meet Amid Regional Challenges to Somalia-Ethiopia Relations

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The Somali presidency said the talks addressed Somalia's security conditions as well as wider developments affecting the region.

Hassan Sheikh, Abiy Hold Talks as Somalia-Ethiopia Ties Face Regional Strains

ANTALYA, Turkey — Somalia’s term-ended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Antalya on Wednesday, before the COP31 climate summit began, with discussions centering on security and political developments in the Horn of Africa.

The Somali presidency said the talks addressed Somalia’s security conditions as well as wider developments affecting the region.

Hassan Sheikh and Abiy reviewed regional security challenges and political issues, stressing the need to maintain dialogue and cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia and other regional partners in support of peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

The Antalya meeting was the latest senior-level contact between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. The two leaders previously met in the Ethiopian capital on September 29.

That earlier discussion likewise sought to reinforce longstanding bilateral ties and broaden cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Relations have been strained in recent years, most notably after Ethiopia signed a maritime agreement with North Western State of Somalia in January 2024. Somalia rejected the deal, saying it breached the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In December 2024, however, Somalia and Ethiopia signed the Ankara Declaration under Turkish mediation. The agreement committed both sides to respecting each other’s sovereignty and to pursuing arrangements that would give Ethiopia sea access through bilateral negotiations.

While in Turkey, Hassan Sheikh is also expected to meet separately with other world leaders attending COP31, the Somali presidency said.

The climate summit is scheduled to continue until November 20, bringing together government leaders and representatives from around the world to address global warming, climate finance and measures to help countries facing extreme weather risks.

Somalia is among the African nations most vulnerable to climate-related shocks, including repeated droughts, destructive floods and environmental degradation. The effects have damaged livelihoods, displaced communities and added to the country’s already severe humanitarian pressures.

Somalia’s delegation includes ministers and the country’s second deputy prime minister, who are expected to take part in meetings and discussions on climate change and its consequences for vulnerable nations.

The summit gives Somalia a platform to draw attention to its escalating climate challenges and seek stronger international backing for adaptation, resilience and recovery initiatives.

AXADLETM