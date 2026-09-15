FBI Offers $150,000 Reward for Somali-American Wanted in Minnesota Fraud Case

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Prosecutors accuse Nur, 42, of helping fraudulently secure roughly $300 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program money by falsely reporting that millions of meals had been served to…

Mogadishu (AX) — The FBI has announced a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Fahad Mohamed Nur, a Somali-American…

Mogadishu (AX) — The FBI has announced a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Fahad Mohamed Nur, a Somali-American…

Mogadishu (AX) — The FBI has announced a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Fahad Mohamed Nur, a Somali-American wanted over an alleged COVID-19-era fraud scheme targeting a federal child nutrition program.

Prosecutors accuse Nur, 42, of helping fraudulently secure roughly $300 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program money by falsely reporting that millions of meals had been served to children in need.

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The FBI said Nur is a naturalized U.S. citizen of Somali origin who has also used the names Nur Abdiwali Hassan and Abdiwali Nur Hassan. Authorities believe he is in Somalia.

According to the agency, Nur owned a food supply company that collected more than $5 million from the program. Prosecutors allege the business filed false documents and invoices for food deliveries that were never made to the listed sites.

A federal court in Minnesota issued an arrest warrant for Nur on Sept. 13, 2022, following charges that include financial fraud and money laundering.

He is one of 79 people charged so far in the case. Prosecutors allege the defendants diverted the funds for personal benefit rather than using the money to provide meals for children.