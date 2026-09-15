Prince Harry’s Children Move Schools After Two Days Over Security Concerns

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, returned to Britain with his family last month after six years in California. Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, began…

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children are being moved to a different school after only two days, following concerns about the security arrangements needed to transport them, a spokesperson…

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children are being moved to a different school after only two days, following concerns about the security arrangements needed to transport them, a spokesperson…

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children are being moved to a different school after only two days, following concerns about the security arrangements needed to transport them, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, returned to Britain with his family last month after six years in California. Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, began school in September.

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The family has kept both the location of its new home and the identity of the school private.

But the couple’s spokesperson confirmed reports that Archie and Lilibet would leave the school after just two days.

“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

“The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted ‌as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties and moved to the US ⁠in 2020, a break with royal tradition that was followed by strained relations with the British royal family and a series of pointed public remarks about the institution.

Their decision to return caught many by surprise. Even the British ‌monarch did not know about the plan until only days before it was made public.

Harry and Meghan are not staying in a royal residence and will continue as non-working royals, in line with the arrangement agreed with the late Queen Elizabeth before they left Britain.

Their position as private citizens ⁠was confirmed in a letter authorised by Charles and sent to senior British officials last week. The couple’s spokesperson said the move had surprised Harry and Meghan.

Harry has also criticised the UK government’s decision to remove the automatic police protection provided to other senior royals for him and his family, replacing it with a bespoke security arrangement.

His security is now under review by a UK government committee, while the couple’s spokesperson confirmed that Meghan’s protection is also being reassessed ‌for the first time since the family moved away from Britain.