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Breaking: WFP Says Food Aid Is Critical to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo
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WFP Says Food Aid Is Critical to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo

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By Newsroom September 9, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 40 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Food Aid Key to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo, Says WFP

As Ebola races through eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the World Food Programme is urging responders to put food assistance at the heart of efforts to contain the outbreak, warning that conflict, displacement and extreme hunger are undermining the fight against the disease.

Declared in May and linked to the rare Bundibugyo species, the outbreak has become the fastest on record. More than 5,500 cases and 2,642 deaths were reported during its first 100 days. The WFP said families struggling to find enough food may be unable to follow essential measures to prevent transmission, especially in remote communities located far from treatment centres.

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In Ituri province alone, more than 500,000 people are experiencing severe food insecurity. Poor infrastructure and continuing conflict are further restricting the delivery of aid. The WFP is seeking additional international funding to scale up food support alongside Ebola treatment, stressing that adequate nutrition can significantly improve a patient’s chances of survival when combined with medical care.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

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