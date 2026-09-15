Hawadle Political Council Backs Guudlaawe as Hirshabelle Election Tensions Rise

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A fresh show of political backing for Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe emerged in Mogadishu, where the Supreme Political Council of the Hawadle clan endorsed his leadership…

A fresh show of political backing for Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe emerged in Mogadishu, where the Supreme Political Council of the Hawadle clan endorsed his leadership…

A fresh show of political backing for Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe emerged in Mogadishu, where the Supreme Political Council of the Hawadle clan endorsed his leadership and the planned “one-person, one-vote” election.

The council delivered its support during a meeting at Guudlaawe’s campaign headquarters chaired by former Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Osoble, its chairman. Deputy chairman Qoone attended, along with former Hiiraan regional governors Muse Salad and Abdifatah Afrah, and lawmaker Mohamed Ganey.

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Osoble congratulated Guudlaawe, saying the Hawadle political council backed his leadership and planned to take part in the election.

He said the community had drawn lessons from earlier mistakes and emphasized the importance of reinforcing the Hirshabelle administration, resolving outstanding grievances and putting past failures right.

“The political positions should not be reserved for any particular individual, but should depend on a person’s competence, community support and ability to promote development in the region,” he added.

Osoble said the Hawadle community supported the Hirshabelle administration and would cooperate with whoever joined its leadership.

Guudlaawe thanked the council for its endorsement, saying the gathering reflected political cohesion across Hirshabelle.

“I accept your congratulations. This meeting represents a united Hirshabelle; we have succeeded together,” Guudlaawe said.

The endorsement comes as the Hawadle community remains divided over its response to Hirshabelle’s political circumstances.

On Monday, Hawadle traditional leader Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan, accompanied by lawmakers from both chambers of Somalia’s Parliament, traveled from Mogadishu to Beledweyne to consult on the clan’s position regarding the state’s political future.

Hiiraan Regional Gov. Mohamed Hussein Arab, Hirshabelle officials from the Hawadle clan and a large number of residents welcomed the delegation at Beledweyne airport.

Ugaas Yusuf said the visit aimed to examine the political situation and promote greater unity in the clan’s decision-making process.

He called on clan members to prepare to carry out decisions resulting from the consultations and urged influential people, those with financial means and others with relevant capabilities to support the effort.

The moves come amid mounting tension surrounding the next Hirshabelle leadership election. Hawadle politicians and community leaders have pursued the state’s highest office, while the Justice and Unity Party has moved to renominate Guudlaawe as its candidate, challenging those demands.

The dispute has fueled additional concern about the electoral process in Hiiraan, where politicians and other prominent figures have argued that voting should not take place before the parties reach a political agreement.