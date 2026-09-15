Widow’s Bay Sets Comedy Emmy Record With 14 Wins

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The achievement eclipses the previous comedy record of 13, set by The Studio last year.

Apple TV’s horror-comedy Widow's Bay has made Emmy history, collecting 14 awards across this year’s ceremonies — the biggest single-season haul ever recorded by a comedy series.

Apple TV’s horror-comedy Widow’s Bay has made Emmy history, collecting 14 awards across this year’s ceremonies — the biggest single-season haul ever recorded by a comedy series. The…

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Apple TV’s horror-comedy Widow’s Bay has made Emmy history, collecting 14 awards across this year’s ceremonies — the biggest single-season haul ever recorded by a comedy series.

The achievement eclipses the previous comedy record of 13, set by The Studio last year.

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Widow’s Bay claimed six prizes at Monday night’s 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, including Best Comedy Series, following eight victories at the Creative Arts Emmys one week earlier.

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys also reached a new milestone, becoming the first performer to win two lead acting Emmys in the same year.

Combined with his 2018 drama victory for The Americans, the 51-year-old became the first male performer to win in all three lead acting categories.

Jean Smart won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Award for Hacks

Accepting his second award and acknowledging his home country, Rhys said: “We are a small but mighty nation. This is incredible.”

Widow’s Bay centres on a New England island community confronting a centuries-old curse. Its Emmy run also included supporting comedy acting wins for Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root.

Katie Dippold received the writing award, while Hiro Murai won for directing.

Jean Smart extended her extraordinary Emmy streak with Hacks, taking Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth time.

Smart, who portrays veteran stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, became the first performer to win the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy in every season of a show’s run.

The Pitt star Noah Wyle landed his second Emmy for playing Dr. “Robby” Robinavitch on the medical drama

The Pitt held on to the drama crown, winning Best Drama Series, while Noah Wyle took Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a second consecutive year for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

Rhea Seehorn won her first Emmy, claiming Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus.

DTF St. Louis was named Best Limited or Anthology Series, and Sally Field won Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Remarkably Bright Creatures.

The US edition of The Traitors won Outstanding Reality Competition Series for the third year in a row, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert received Outstanding Variety Series.

Michael J. Fox was honoured by the academy

Dublin cinematographer Darran Tiernan secured his first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmys, winning Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) for the Prime Video superhero series Spider-Noir episode Step Into My Office.

Michael J Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in recognition of his work supporting Parkinson’s disease research through the Michael J Fox Foundation.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners

Outstanding Drama SeriesThe Pitt

Outstanding Comedy SeriesWidow’s Bay

Outstanding Limited or Anthology SeriesDTF St. Louis

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama SeriesNoah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesRhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesTom Pelphrey, Task

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesAllison Janney, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy SeriesMatthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy SeriesJean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesStephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesKate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieMatthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieSally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Outstanding Reality Competition ProgramThe Traitors

Outstanding Variety SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Drama SeriesSaul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy SeriesHiro Murai, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Writing for a Drama SeriesVince Gilligan, Pluribus

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy SeriesKatie Dippold, Widow’s Bay

Bob Hope Humanitarian AwardMichael J Fox

Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Night One winners

Outstanding Host for a Game ShowJimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Game ShowJeopardy!

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality SeriesThe Traitors (“The Black Banquet”)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety SpecialThe Muppet Show

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary/Nonfiction or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score)Tyler Strickland, John Candy: I Like Me

Outstanding Music DirectionMiguel Gandelman, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality ProgrammingCharm La’Donna and Karina Ortiz, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Emerging Media ProgramUncanny Alley: A New Day

Outstanding Casting for a Reality ProgramLove on the Spectrum

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media ProgrammingCrafting Crimes

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction ProgramOcean with David Attenborough

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality ProgramThe Traitors

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality SeriesInside the Pitt

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety SeriesColbert Before Air

Outstanding CommercialI’m Not Remarkable – Apple

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality ProgramRuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality ProgramSaturday Night Live (Host: Bad Bunny)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality ProgrammingThe Masked Singer (“Premiere Part 1”)The Traitors (“The Black Banquet”)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety SpecialThe Muppet Show

Outstanding Writing for a Variety SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction ProgramThe Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality ProgramWelcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction ProgramBilly Joel: And So It Goes

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality ProgramOcean with David Attenborough

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety ProgrammingThe Muppet Show

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction ProgramSean Combs: The Reckoning (“Blink Again”)

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama SeriesDesi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality ProgramLove on the Spectrum

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition ProgramThe Traitors (“The Death Conga”)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction SpecialMy Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction SeriesMr. Scorsese

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or SpecialTucci in Italy

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction ProgramMariska Hargitay, My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Directing for a Reality ProgramBen Archard, The Traitors

Exceptional Merit in Documentary FilmmakingThe Librarians

Outstanding NarratorOctavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition ProgramAlan Cumming, The Traitors

Outstanding Unstructured Reality ProgramLove on the Spectrum

Outstanding Structured Reality ProgramAntiques Roadshow

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Directing for a Variety SeriesYvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety SpecialHamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)The Muppet Show

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Night Two winners

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLove Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy SeriesWidow’s Bay

Outstanding Casting for a Drama SeriesThe Pitt

Outstanding Contemporary HairstylingMargo’s Got Money Troubles

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi HairstylingBridgerton

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama SeriesShailene Woodley, Paradise

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi CostumesFallout

Outstanding Period CostumesPalm Royale

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a SeriesMargo’s Got Money Troubles

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieBeef

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)Fallout

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)Pluribus

Outstanding Prosthetic MakeupThe Pitt

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)Palm Royale

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama SeriesErnest Harden Jr, The Pitt

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted ProgrammingBrooke Lipton, Palm Royale

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama ProgrammingJohn Koyama, The Boys

Outstanding Stunt PerformanceA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy ProgrammingFreddy Bouciegues and Hugh Aodh O’Brien, Spider-Noir

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama SeriesPluribus

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieDTF St. Louis

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy SeriesHacks

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy SeriesLeanne

Legacy AwardI Love Lucy

Outstanding Animated ProgramSouth Park

Outstanding Character Voice-Over PerformanceJulie Andrews, Bridgerton

Outstanding Individual Achievement in AnimationTakashi Okazaki, Star Wars: VisionsDavid Krentz, Genndy Tartakovsky’s PrimalScott Wills, Genndy Tartakovsky’s PrimalHoward Chen, The Mighty NeinUzoma Dunkwu, Eyes of Wakanda

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or SpecialBeef

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and AnimationWidow’s Bay

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)Spider-Noir

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)Pluribus

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and AnimationWidow’s Bay

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieBeef

Outstanding Title DesignSpider-Noir

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single EpisodeSpider-Noir

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a MovieStranger Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieDavid Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)Darran Tiernan, Spider-Noir

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieJames Whitaker, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)Christian Sprenger, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Music SupervisionToko Nagata, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Original Music and LyricsGavin Brivik and Andrew Bird, “Need Someone”, The Pitt

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme MusicDave Porter, Pluribus

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)David Fleming, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)Sean Callery and Sara Barone, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLinda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieSteven Conrad, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieSteven Conrad, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy SeriesRob Reiner, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy SeriesBetty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding MovieRemarkably Bright Creatures