Widow’s Bay Sets Comedy Emmy Record With 14 Wins

Apple TV’s horror-comedy Widow’s Bay has made Emmy history, collecting 14 awards across this year’s ceremonies — the biggest single-season haul ever recorded by a comedy series.
The achievement eclipses the previous comedy record of 13, set by The Studio last year.
Widow’s Bay claimed six prizes at Monday night’s 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, including Best Comedy Series, following eight victories at the Creative Arts Emmys one week earlier.
Welsh actor Matthew Rhys also reached a new milestone, becoming the first performer to win two lead acting Emmys in the same year.
Combined with his 2018 drama victory for The Americans, the 51-year-old became the first male performer to win in all three lead acting categories.
Jean Smart won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Award for Hacks
Accepting his second award and acknowledging his home country, Rhys said: “We are a small but mighty nation. This is incredible.”
Widow’s Bay centres on a New England island community confronting a centuries-old curse. Its Emmy run also included supporting comedy acting wins for Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root.
Katie Dippold received the writing award, while Hiro Murai won for directing.
Jean Smart extended her extraordinary Emmy streak with Hacks, taking Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth time.
Smart, who portrays veteran stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, became the first performer to win the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy in every season of a show’s run.
The Pitt star Noah Wyle landed his second Emmy for playing Dr. “Robby” Robinavitch on the medical drama
The Pitt held on to the drama crown, winning Best Drama Series, while Noah Wyle took Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a second consecutive year for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.
Rhea Seehorn won her first Emmy, claiming Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus.
DTF St. Louis was named Best Limited or Anthology Series, and Sally Field won Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Remarkably Bright Creatures.
The US edition of The Traitors won Outstanding Reality Competition Series for the third year in a row, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert received Outstanding Variety Series.
Michael J. Fox was honoured by the academy
Dublin cinematographer Darran Tiernan secured his first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmys, winning Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) for the Prime Video superhero series Spider-Noir episode Step Into My Office.
Michael J Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in recognition of his work supporting Parkinson’s disease research through the Michael J Fox Foundation.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.
Primetime Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners
Outstanding Drama SeriesThe Pitt
Outstanding Comedy SeriesWidow’s Bay
Outstanding Limited or Anthology SeriesDTF St. Louis
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama SeriesNoah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesRhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesTom Pelphrey, Task
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesAllison Janney, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy SeriesMatthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy SeriesJean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesStephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesKate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieMatthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieSally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Outstanding Reality Competition ProgramThe Traitors
Outstanding Variety SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Drama SeriesSaul Metzstein, Slow Horses
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy SeriesHiro Murai, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Writing for a Drama SeriesVince Gilligan, Pluribus
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy SeriesKatie Dippold, Widow’s Bay
Bob Hope Humanitarian AwardMichael J Fox
Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Night One winners
Outstanding Host for a Game ShowJimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Game ShowJeopardy!
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality SeriesThe Traitors (“The Black Banquet”)
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety SpecialThe Muppet Show
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary/Nonfiction or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score)Tyler Strickland, John Candy: I Like Me
Outstanding Music DirectionMiguel Gandelman, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality ProgrammingCharm La’Donna and Karina Ortiz, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Emerging Media ProgramUncanny Alley: A New Day
Outstanding Casting for a Reality ProgramLove on the Spectrum
Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media ProgrammingCrafting Crimes
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction ProgramOcean with David Attenborough
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality ProgramThe Traitors
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality SeriesInside the Pitt
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety SeriesColbert Before Air
Outstanding CommercialI’m Not Remarkable – Apple
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality ProgramRuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality ProgramSaturday Night Live (Host: Bad Bunny)
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality ProgrammingThe Masked Singer (“Premiere Part 1”)The Traitors (“The Black Banquet”)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety SpecialThe Muppet Show
Outstanding Writing for a Variety SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction ProgramThe Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality ProgramWelcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction ProgramBilly Joel: And So It Goes
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality ProgramOcean with David Attenborough
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety ProgrammingThe Muppet Show
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction ProgramSean Combs: The Reckoning (“Blink Again”)
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama SeriesDesi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality ProgramLove on the Spectrum
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition ProgramThe Traitors (“The Death Conga”)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction SpecialMy Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction SeriesMr. Scorsese
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or SpecialTucci in Italy
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction ProgramMariska Hargitay, My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Outstanding Directing for a Reality ProgramBen Archard, The Traitors
Exceptional Merit in Documentary FilmmakingThe Librarians
Outstanding NarratorOctavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition ProgramAlan Cumming, The Traitors
Outstanding Unstructured Reality ProgramLove on the Spectrum
Outstanding Structured Reality ProgramAntiques Roadshow
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a SeriesThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Directing for a Variety SeriesYvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety SpecialHamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)The Muppet Show
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Night Two winners
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLove Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy SeriesWidow’s Bay
Outstanding Casting for a Drama SeriesThe Pitt
Outstanding Contemporary HairstylingMargo’s Got Money Troubles
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi HairstylingBridgerton
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama SeriesShailene Woodley, Paradise
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi CostumesFallout
Outstanding Period CostumesPalm Royale
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a SeriesMargo’s Got Money Troubles
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieBeef
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)Fallout
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)Pluribus
Outstanding Prosthetic MakeupThe Pitt
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)Palm Royale
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama SeriesErnest Harden Jr, The Pitt
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted ProgrammingBrooke Lipton, Palm Royale
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama ProgrammingJohn Koyama, The Boys
Outstanding Stunt PerformanceA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy ProgrammingFreddy Bouciegues and Hugh Aodh O’Brien, Spider-Noir
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama SeriesPluribus
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieDTF St. Louis
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy SeriesHacks
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy SeriesLeanne
Legacy AwardI Love Lucy
Outstanding Animated ProgramSouth Park
Outstanding Character Voice-Over PerformanceJulie Andrews, Bridgerton
Outstanding Individual Achievement in AnimationTakashi Okazaki, Star Wars: VisionsDavid Krentz, Genndy Tartakovsky’s PrimalScott Wills, Genndy Tartakovsky’s PrimalHoward Chen, The Mighty NeinUzoma Dunkwu, Eyes of Wakanda
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or SpecialBeef
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and AnimationWidow’s Bay
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)Spider-Noir
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)Pluribus
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and AnimationWidow’s Bay
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieBeef
Outstanding Title DesignSpider-Noir
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single EpisodeSpider-Noir
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a MovieStranger Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieDavid Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)Darran Tiernan, Spider-Noir
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieJames Whitaker, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)Christian Sprenger, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Music SupervisionToko Nagata, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Original Music and LyricsGavin Brivik and Andrew Bird, “Need Someone”, The Pitt
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme MusicDave Porter, Pluribus
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)David Fleming, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)Sean Callery and Sara Barone, The Beast in Me
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLinda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieSteven Conrad, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieSteven Conrad, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy SeriesRob Reiner, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy SeriesBetty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding MovieRemarkably Bright Creatures