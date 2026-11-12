 Skip to content
Thursday, November 12, 2026 1 Jumada al-Thaniyah 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:43
Muqdisho 30°C
Breaking: Nationwide Protests Planned in Malawi Over Economic Challenges
Breaking News
Nationwide Protests Planned in Malawi Over Economic ChallengesReport warns world faces ‘irrecoverable overshoot’ on warming without rapid actionSoomaaliya oo raadinaysa $6.3 bilyan oo loogu talagalay maalgelinta la qabsiga cimilada ilaa 2035Congo’s Worst-Ever Ebola Outbreak Has Surpassed 11,000 CasesSida xisbiyada siyaasadda Soomaaliya u shaqeeyaanAwoodda dastuuriga ah ee ku saabsan magacaabista iyo xil-ka-qaadista guddoomiyaha Maxkamadda Sare ee SoomaaliyaNationwide Protests Planned in Malawi Over Economic ChallengesReport warns world faces ‘irrecoverable overshoot’ on warming without rapid actionSoomaaliya oo raadinaysa $6.3 bilyan oo loogu talagalay maalgelinta la qabsiga cimilada ilaa 2035Congo’s Worst-Ever Ebola Outbreak Has Surpassed 11,000 CasesSida xisbiyada siyaasadda Soomaaliya u shaqeeyaanAwoodda dastuuriga ah ee ku saabsan magacaabista iyo xil-ka-qaadista guddoomiyaha Maxkamadda Sare ee Soomaaliya
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Nationwide Protests Planned in Malawi Over Economic Challenges

Follow
By Newsroom November 12, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 35 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Nationwide Protests Planned Over Malawi's Economic Challenges

Demonstrators are expected to press authorities for answers on a range of worsening concerns, including ongoing fuel shortages, a lack of foreign currency, power blackouts, shortages of essential medicines in public hospitals, disrupted water supplies and alleged passport scandals, according to a circular issued by the organisers.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,212 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.