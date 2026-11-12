Demonstrators are expected to press authorities for answers on a range of worsening concerns, including ongoing fuel shortages, a lack of foreign currency, power blackouts, shortages of essential medicines in public hospitals, disrupted water supplies and alleged passport scandals, according to a circular issued by the organisers.
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Nationwide Protests Planned in Malawi Over Economic Challenges
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