Mustafa Omar Begins Second Leadership Term With Renewed Mandate and Promise of Progress

The cabinet’s rapid formation is a positive beginning. With the administration now assembled, its focus can shift to the practical work of governing: strengthening public institutions, improving services…

The swearing-in of Mustafa Omar for another term as President of the Somali Region, followed by the immediate appointment and inauguration of his cabinet, has opened a new…

The swearing-in of Mustafa Omar for another term as President of the Somali Region, followed by the immediate appointment and inauguration of his cabinet, has opened a new…

The swearing-in of Mustafa Omar for another term as President of the Somali Region, followed by the immediate appointment and inauguration of his cabinet, has opened a new chapter for the region. I warmly congratulate the President and each member of his cabinet on their appointments. The occasion offers a chance to look forward with optimism while recognising the significant responsibility of serving a population with high hopes for the future.

The cabinet’s rapid formation is a positive beginning. With the administration now assembled, its focus can shift to the practical work of governing: strengthening public institutions, improving services and addressing the concerns of communities throughout the region. That early momentum provides a valuable platform for the term ahead.

This moment also reminds me of the open letter I wrote to Mustafe Omar in Hiiraan Online when he was first nominated to lead the region. Revisiting that letter brings back the importance of that period and the expectations surrounding his initial appointment. Changes in leadership encourage people to consider what might be achieved for their homeland, while a renewed mandate creates another opportunity to examine those hopes. My interest continues to come from a sincere wish to see the Somali Region prosper, its institutions become stronger and its people gain greater opportunity and dignity.

The new cabinet combines several new appointments with many members returning from the previous administration. That blend offers grounds for confidence. Returning officials bring institutional familiarity, knowledge of ongoing programmes and experience in managing the demands of public office. New members contribute different perspectives and professional backgrounds that can broaden the administration’s approach. Working together, they can build a team that values experience while remaining receptive to fresh ideas. Much, however, will depend on how effectively that potential is translated into action.

For returning ministers, another term is an opportunity to strengthen worthwhile initiatives, draw lessons from the past and give greater attention to areas where progress has been limited. Experience matters most when it leads to sounder decisions, closer contact with communities and a readiness to improve established methods. Those joining the cabinet can bring their skills to public service, learn from their colleagues and help institutions adapt to changing circumstances. Every appointment carries the same fundamental duty: serving the public with dedication, fairness and care.

Residents will judge the administration through the realities of daily life. A family seeking care at a health centre, a student hoping for improved education, a young person looking for work or a pastoral household worried about water and livestock all have a direct interest in the quality of government. Their needs give concrete meaning to the commitments made at the swearing-in ceremony. Progress is felt when services become reliable, institutions respond more effectively and opportunities reach more people.

Meeting the region’s priorities will also require close cooperation among cabinet members. Water, livelihoods, education, healthcare, infrastructure and disaster preparedness are closely linked in the lives of citizens. Effective action therefore depends on coordinated planning and an appreciation of how one institution’s work affects another’s. A cabinet operating as a collective can turn separate initiatives into wider improvements for both expanding urban centres and rural communities.

An open relationship with the public can further strengthen that effort. Listening to communities, seeking professional advice and responding respectfully to constructive criticism can improve decisions and build confidence. Those who identify shortcomings, propose solutions or raise difficult questions often do so because they are invested in the region’s future. Their participation can draw attention to concerns that might otherwise remain overlooked.

A renewed mandate gives the leadership an opportunity to deepen this engagement. It can set out its priorities clearly, acknowledge challenges candidly and show progress through results that people can observe in their own communities.

My optimism about the new term rests on the opportunities available to the President and his cabinet. The administration has experience it can use, new perspectives it can embrace and a chance to renew the purpose of its work. Clear priorities, cooperation and consistent implementation could help strengthen institutions and deliver meaningful improvements in people’s lives.

I offer my sincere congratulations to President Mustafe Omar and the entire cabinet, including both returning and newly appointed members. May the term be marked by wise decisions, effective cooperation and sustained attention to the needs of the people. For everyone who cares deeply about the Somali Region, this is a time to extend goodwill and hope while contributing constructively, wherever possible, to its peace, development and shared prosperity.

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Hussien Mohamed Yusuf[email protected]Hussien is a Climate change adaptation and environmental Sustainability Practitioner based in Nairobi, Kenya