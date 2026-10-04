 Skip to content
Sunday, October 4, 2026 21 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:49
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Somalia’s 14 Years of Indirect Elections Keep Citizens Waiting for Direct Voting
Breaking News
Somalia’s 14 Years of Indirect Elections Keep Citizens Waiting for Direct VotingBardella’s Political Future Hangs in Balance Amid Antisemitism ClaimsSomalia Promotes Trade and Investment Opportunities at Alamein Africa ForumPro-Europe Latvian PM Tops Poll Dominated by Russia, Social ConcernsEthiopia Controls Tigray Capital as Regional Rivals Meet in EgyptSomalia Considers Negotiations to End War With Al-ShabaabSomalia’s 14 Years of Indirect Elections Keep Citizens Waiting for Direct VotingBardella’s Political Future Hangs in Balance Amid Antisemitism ClaimsSomalia Promotes Trade and Investment Opportunities at Alamein Africa ForumPro-Europe Latvian PM Tops Poll Dominated by Russia, Social ConcernsEthiopia Controls Tigray Capital as Regional Rivals Meet in EgyptSomalia Considers Negotiations to End War With Al-Shabaab
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somalia’s 14 Years of Indirect Elections Keep Citizens Waiting for Direct Voting

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 4, 2026 3 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 17 minutes ago 3-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~3 min audio
Somalia and 14 Years of Indirect Elections: When will citizens reclaim their vote?

Somalia’s 2012 Constitution promised a gradual shift toward a federal democracy in which citizens would eventually choose their representatives directly. The system was intended to give Somalis the opportunity to exercise their political rights through elections held every four years.

Fourteen years on, however, the country remains caught in a cycle of indirect elections.

Indirect voting was initially introduced as a temporary solution. Instead, it has repeatedly become Somalia’s political norm. Citizens—who should provide the foundation of political legitimacy—have too often been excluded from the decisions that determine the country’s leadership.

When electoral authority is placed in the hands of a small group of delegates, the political influence of the broader population is inevitably weakened. Such arrangements also sustain concerns over the role of money, bribery and private interests in determining electoral outcomes.

The central issue, then, extends beyond the mechanics of voting. It concerns who exercises political power and who is ultimately answerable to the public.

A leader selected through a process that excludes most citizens may lack a direct mandate from the population. In that environment, organized factions and narrow interests can gain disproportionate influence, while ordinary Somalis are left watching from the sidelines.

Disputes over electoral timelines present another familiar challenge. As each political term nears its conclusion, Somalia again debates who will organize the vote, which electoral model will apply and who will supervise the process. Both the Federal Government and the Federal Member States have a responsibility to help end this recurring cycle.

How, then, can Somalia move beyond it?

The solution cannot be another short-term political agreement reached whenever an electoral deadline draws near. Somalia needs a lasting political settlement that defines the rules in advance: when elections are held, who administers them, who is entitled to vote, how ballots are counted and what follows when an official’s term expires.

The citizen must be placed at the heart of Somalia’s electoral system.

Political leaders should recognize that their authority does not ultimately derive from a small circle of delegates, but from the people they serve. Citizens, meanwhile, must be able to select their leaders, remove them when necessary and demand accountability.

If Somalia is to build a government that truly belongs to its people, it must establish an electoral system that gives citizens a meaningful voice in determining who leads them.

Fourteen years of indirect elections have delivered a clear warning: as long as citizens remain outside the electoral process, Somali politics will continue to revolve around elite negotiations and power-sharing arrangements.

Somalia’s political future depends on an electoral system that restores citizens to the role assigned to them by democratic principles and the country’s constitutional vision: the center of political decision-making.

[email protected]

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,841 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.