US Prison Commissioner Resigns After Failed Execution Attempt

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Lee said in a statement that Commissioner Frank Strada would step down later this month.

Tennessee’s prison commissioner has resigned following the state’s failed attempt to execute convicted murderer Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee announced.

Tennessee’s prison commissioner has resigned following the state’s failed attempt to execute convicted murderer Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee announced. Lee said in a statement that Commissioner Frank…

Tennessee’s prison commissioner has resigned following the state’s failed attempt to execute convicted murderer Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee announced.

Lee said in a statement that Commissioner Frank Strada would step down later this month.

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The governor thanked Strada for “his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment”.

In the same statement, Strada said he still believed the Department of Correction had “carried out its responsibilities in accordance with the established protocol”.

Pike, a convicted killer, was left unconscious, critically ill and on life support after Tennessee’s attempt to execute her by lethal ⁠injection went wrong.

Doctors are working to save her life and remove pentobarbital from her system, her attorneys said in an emergency motion asking a court to require the Tennessee Department of Correction to preserve evidence from the botched execution.

Pike remained in critical condition after prison officials administered two doses of pentobarbital intravenously at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, her lawyers said.

Attempts to establish intravenous access left both of Pike’s arms “swollen, burned and blistered”, according to the filing. The injuries apparently occurred when the highly alkaline, caustic drug seeped into the tissue beneath her skin.

Her lawyers accused Correction Department officials of ignoring warnings from Pike’s doctors that her small veins and a blood disorder known as thrombocytosis would ‌make inserting IV lines particularly difficult.

Pike was convicted of first-degree murder when she was 18

“At no point did any ⁠member of the execution team realise that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms Pike’s body,” her lawyers wrote in a filing with the Chancery Court for Tennessee’s 20th Judicial District.

Witnesses could hear Pike “crying, whimpering and breathing loudly throughout the procedure”, the filing said.

The document offered the most detailed account yet of the medical harm caused by the attempted execution, which Governor Lee said had been conducted according to the state’s established protocol.

It was Tennessee’s second botched ‌execution this year, leading Lee to suspend all further attempts to carry out the death penalty for the remainder of 2026.

He also ordered an independent investigation into what went wrong.

Rejected clemency petition

Pike, 50, was convicted three decades ago of first-degree murder for her role ⁠in the torture and killing of Colleen Slemmer, a 19-year-old vocational school classmate, on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville in 1995.

Pike was 18 when the crime occurred.

She ‌had been scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years and the only person ⁠in the modern era of ‌US capital punishment to be executed in the state for a crime committed as a teenager.

Pike’s boyfriend, who was 17 at the time, was tried as an adult and also convicted of murder. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

A third classmate, who was 18 and served as a lookout, testified for the prosecution and was sentenced to probation.

Earlier this week, Lee ⁠rejected a clemency petition that asked him to replace Pike’s death sentence with life in prison without parole.

The petition cited Pike’s history of severe childhood neglect, sexual abuse that included two rapes and untreated mental illness as reasons for leniency.

It also pointed to evidence that Pike’s mother drank heavily during pregnancy, potentially impairing brain development and making it harder for Pike to control her impulses.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court lifted an eleventh-hour stay of execution issued earlier that day by a federal appeals court. The stay would have allowed more time to consider Pike’s argument that her childhood trauma had not been properly weighed during sentencing.

In their filing yesterday, Pike’s lawyers asked the state Chancery Court to order the preservation of evidence they said could demonstrate that prison officials violated her constitutional rights by subjecting ‌her to cruel and unusual punishment.

Lee has suspended further executions through the end of the year while the review is carried out.