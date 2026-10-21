Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF to Discipline MPs Over Missed Amendment Vote

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Party legal secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi revealed the planned sanctions during Zanu-PF’s annual conference in Chinhoyi. He identified several senior party officials and deputy ministers as among those who…

Zanu-PF is preparing disciplinary action against Members of Parliament who missed key sittings held to consider the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill.

Zanu-PF is preparing disciplinary action against Members of Parliament who missed key sittings held to consider the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill. Party legal secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi revealed…

Zanu-PF is preparing disciplinary action against Members of Parliament who missed key sittings held to consider the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill.

Party legal secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi revealed the planned sanctions during Zanu-PF’s annual conference in Chinhoyi. He identified several senior party officials and deputy ministers as among those who failed to vote, though no explanation has been given for their absence. The move comes as the ruling party pushes resolutions to defer its next elective congress from 2027 to 2029—a change that could leave President Emmerson Mnangagwa leading the party until 2030.

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Provincial leaders backed the resolutions calling for Mnangagwa to remain in office, while also urging constitutional alignment and greater national self-reliance in medicine, technology and industrial production.