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Wednesday, November 11, 2026 30 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Asr 15:06
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Breaking: Soomaaliya oo dalka dib ugu soo celisay 170 muhaajir oo ku xayirnaa Liibiya iyadoo taageero ka helaysa EU
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Soomaaliya oo dalka dib ugu soo celisay 170 muhaajir oo ku xayirnaa Liibiya iyadoo taageero ka helaysa EUViolence in Northern Nigeria Pushes Thousands to Flee Across BordersDR Congo Faces Growing Fears of Cholera ResurgenceUK court overturns Trinidad and Tobago law criminalising homosexual sexLibya dismisses claims its deal with Türkiye violates international lawSoomaaliya oo tacsi u dirtay Masar kadib shil tareen oo ay ku dhinteen 7 qof, 125 kalena ku dhaawacmeenSoomaaliya oo dalka dib ugu soo celisay 170 muhaajir oo ku xayirnaa Liibiya iyadoo taageero ka helaysa EUViolence in Northern Nigeria Pushes Thousands to Flee Across BordersDR Congo Faces Growing Fears of Cholera ResurgenceUK court overturns Trinidad and Tobago law criminalising homosexual sexLibya dismisses claims its deal with Türkiye violates international lawSoomaaliya oo tacsi u dirtay Masar kadib shil tareen oo ay ku dhinteen 7 qof, 125 kalena ku dhaawacmeen
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Violence in Northern Nigeria Pushes Thousands to Flee Across Borders

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By Adam Omar November 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 57 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Violence in Northern Nigeria Drives Thousands Across Borders

More than 64,000 people have crossed from violence-hit northern Nigeria into neighbouring Niger since the start of the year, while several hundred more have arrived in Benin, the UN refugee agency said. Jihadist attacks, armed banditry and clashes between farmers and herders are driving the exodus, adding strain to countries already grappling with insecurity and the effects of climate-related crises.

Children are among the newly displaced and many families are arriving without enough food, facing malnutrition, scarce access to clean water and poor shelter. UNHCR said funding shortages have allowed officials to register only about five percent of Nigerian arrivals this year. The agency is seeking 11.4 million dollars to maintain humanitarian operations in Nigeria, Niger and Benin.

The situation is especially severe in Niger’s Diffa region, where insecurity and drought have undermined food production and damaged livelihoods. UNHCR cautioned that, without fresh funding, thousands of vulnerable families may be left without vital humanitarian aid and protection.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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