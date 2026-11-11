Violence in Northern Nigeria Pushes Thousands to Flee Across Borders

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The situation is especially severe in Niger's Diffa region, where insecurity and drought have undermined food production and damaged livelihoods. UNHCR cautioned that, without fresh funding, thousands of…

Children are among the newly displaced and many families are arriving without enough food, facing malnutrition, scarce access to clean water and poor shelter. UNHCR said funding shortages…

More than 64,000 people have crossed from violence-hit northern Nigeria into neighbouring Niger since the start of the year, while several hundred more have arrived in Benin, the…

More than 64,000 people have crossed from violence-hit northern Nigeria into neighbouring Niger since the start of the year, while several hundred more have arrived in Benin, the UN refugee agency said. Jihadist attacks, armed banditry and clashes between farmers and herders are driving the exodus, adding strain to countries already grappling with insecurity and the effects of climate-related crises.

Children are among the newly displaced and many families are arriving without enough food, facing malnutrition, scarce access to clean water and poor shelter. UNHCR said funding shortages have allowed officials to register only about five percent of Nigerian arrivals this year. The agency is seeking 11.4 million dollars to maintain humanitarian operations in Nigeria, Niger and Benin.

The situation is especially severe in Niger’s Diffa region, where insecurity and drought have undermined food production and damaged livelihoods. UNHCR cautioned that, without fresh funding, thousands of vulnerable families may be left without vital humanitarian aid and protection.