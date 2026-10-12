Duale urges calm over Ebola, citing risks to tourism

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged Kenyans not to fuel panic over the country’s confirmed imported Ebola case, warning that alarmist claims could damage public confidence and…

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale give his remarks during a resource mobilisation drive in support of Nanighi Mosque, Tahfidh Quran and Madrassa in Garissa County/HANDOUT

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale give his remarks during a resource mobilisation drive in support of Nanighi Mosque, Tahfidh Quran and Madrassa in Garissa County/HANDOUT Health Cabinet Secretary…

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale give his remarks during a resource mobilisation drive in support of Nanighi Mosque, Tahfidh Quran and Madrassa in Garissa County/HANDOUT

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged Kenyans not to fuel panic over the country’s confirmed imported Ebola case, warning that alarmist claims could damage public confidence and the economy.

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He said misinformation and exaggerated fears risked harming tourism, investment and Kenya’s international engagement.

Duale maintained that Kenya was not facing an Ebola outbreak, stressing that the confirmed infection had been imported.

The CS spoke during a resource mobilisation drive for Nanighi Mosque, Tahfidh Quran and Madrassa in Garissa County. He joined residents and religious leaders in raising funds for the institutions.

“On Ebola, I reassured the public that Kenya was not experiencing an outbreak and clarified that the confirmed case was imported,” Duale said in a statement posted on X.

“I cautioned against spreading alarm, which could undermine public confidence and discourage tourism, investment and international engagement.”

The event was attended by Garissa Town MP Major (Rtd) Dekow Barrow, Ijara MP Abdi Ali, Lafey MP Abdikheir Mohammed, Garissa gubernatorial hopefuls Ali Korane and Abdi Dubat, Members of County Assembly and religious leaders.

Duale’s comments came as international attention grew after Kenya confirmed its first imported Ebola case, prompting several foreign governments to update their travel advisories.

On Thursday, the Health CS appealed to foreign governments not to impose travel restrictions on Kenya, arguing that one confirmed infection did not constitute an outbreak.

He made the appeal during a high-level meeting with diplomats, heads of international organisations and development partners, where he outlined the government’s measures to contain the disease.

Duale said Kenya remained open to travel, tourism, trade and investment, and urged international partners to rely on scientific evidence rather than fear when making decisions.

“I urge the international community to base its decisions on verified epidemiological information, science and established international public health principles,” he said.

The CS cautioned that disproportionate restrictions on travel and trade could inflict wide-ranging economic damage without necessarily offering additional protection to public health.

He urged airlines to continue their operations, tourists to visit the country and businesses to maintain normal activity while health authorities manage the imported case.

“I encourage airlines to continue operating, tourists to continue visiting Kenya, businesses to maintain their operations and our regional and international partners to sustain normal trade and investment,” Duale said.

He also assured international partners that the government would continue releasing verified information as the situation developed.

“We will remain transparent and continue sharing verified information with the public, neighbouring countries and international partners as the situation evolves,” he said.

Kenya’s response has included consultations with diplomatic missions and international partners as the government works to reassure the public while containing potential health risks.