 Skip to content
Monday, October 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:33
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: UN Reports 109 Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes Offshore
Breaking News
UN Reports 109 Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes OffshoreDuale urges calm over Ebola, citing risks to tourismIreland’s EU budget continues to face growing criticismSomalia Supreme Court Accepts Challenge to New ConstitutionPeople’s Power Party Urges Somali Leaders to Avoid Armed ConfrontationBurundi Poised for UN Human Rights Council Seat Despite AbusesUN Reports 109 Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes OffshoreDuale urges calm over Ebola, citing risks to tourismIreland’s EU budget continues to face growing criticismSomalia Supreme Court Accepts Challenge to New ConstitutionPeople’s Power Party Urges Somali Leaders to Avoid Armed ConfrontationBurundi Poised for UN Human Rights Council Seat Despite Abuses
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Duale urges calm over Ebola, citing risks to tourism

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 12, 2026 3 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 3-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~3 min audio
Duale warns against Ebola alarm, citing risk to tourism

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale give his remarks during a resource mobilisation drive in support of Nanighi Mosque, Tahfidh Quran and Madrassa in Garissa County/HANDOUT

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged Kenyans not to fuel panic over the country’s confirmed imported Ebola case, warning that alarmist claims could damage public confidence and the economy.

- Advertisement -

He said misinformation and exaggerated fears risked harming tourism, investment and Kenya’s international engagement.

Duale maintained that Kenya was not facing an Ebola outbreak, stressing that the confirmed infection had been imported.

The CS spoke during a resource mobilisation drive for Nanighi Mosque, Tahfidh Quran and Madrassa in Garissa County. He joined residents and religious leaders in raising funds for the institutions.

“On Ebola, I reassured the public that Kenya was not experiencing an outbreak and clarified that the confirmed case was imported,” Duale said in a statement posted on X.

“I cautioned against spreading alarm, which could undermine public confidence and discourage tourism, investment and international engagement.”

The event was attended by Garissa Town MP Major (Rtd) Dekow Barrow, Ijara MP Abdi Ali, Lafey MP Abdikheir Mohammed, Garissa gubernatorial hopefuls Ali Korane and Abdi Dubat, Members of County Assembly and religious leaders.

Duale’s comments came as international attention grew after Kenya confirmed its first imported Ebola case, prompting several foreign governments to update their travel advisories.

On Thursday, the Health CS appealed to foreign governments not to impose travel restrictions on Kenya, arguing that one confirmed infection did not constitute an outbreak.

He made the appeal during a high-level meeting with diplomats, heads of international organisations and development partners, where he outlined the government’s measures to contain the disease.

Duale said Kenya remained open to travel, tourism, trade and investment, and urged international partners to rely on scientific evidence rather than fear when making decisions.

“I urge the international community to base its decisions on verified epidemiological information, science and established international public health principles,” he said.

The CS cautioned that disproportionate restrictions on travel and trade could inflict wide-ranging economic damage without necessarily offering additional protection to public health.

He urged airlines to continue their operations, tourists to visit the country and businesses to maintain normal activity while health authorities manage the imported case.

“I encourage airlines to continue operating, tourists to continue visiting Kenya, businesses to maintain their operations and our regional and international partners to sustain normal trade and investment,” Duale said.

He also assured international partners that the government would continue releasing verified information as the situation developed.

“We will remain transparent and continue sharing verified information with the public, neighbouring countries and international partners as the situation evolves,” he said.

Kenya’s response has included consultations with diplomatic missions and international partners as the government works to reassure the public while containing potential health risks.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,937 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.