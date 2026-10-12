Somali army chief asks Uganda to expand military training support

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Ibrahim made the appeal during talks with his Ugandan counterpart, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential adviser for special operations.

Nairobi (AX) — Somalia is seeking expanded Ugandan support to train and mentor its armed forces as the two countries work to deepen military cooperation, Somali National Army…

Nairobi (AX) — Somalia is seeking expanded Ugandan support to train and mentor its armed forces as the two countries work to deepen military cooperation, Somali National Army…

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Nairobi (AX) — Somalia is seeking expanded Ugandan support to train and mentor its armed forces as the two countries work to deepen military cooperation, Somali National Army Commander Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud said Sunday.

Ibrahim made the appeal during talks with his Ugandan counterpart, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential adviser for special operations.

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The meeting took place at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

Ibrahim praised the Uganda People’s Defence Forces for its continued assistance to the Somali National Army, highlighting its role in troop training and mentorship. He said the support had made a significant contribution to improving the capabilities of Somali forces.

Kainerugaba thanked the Somali commander for accepting the invitation, saying regular meetings and the exchange of ideas were helping strengthen ties between Uganda and Somalia.

The commanders reviewed Somalia’s security situation, with Ibrahim briefing Kainerugaba on developments in the country.

They also agreed that bilateral cooperation should extend beyond security to include economic and social areas.

The two military leaders urged Ugandan businesspeople and investors to consider opportunities in Somalia, pointing to security improvements backed by Ugandan troops.

Senior Ugandan military officials joined the discussions, including Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba and officers overseeing training, strategy and international defence relations.

Uganda has long been a major contributor to African Union security efforts in Somalia, where its troops have supported the Somali government in operations against al-Shabab.