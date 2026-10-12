People’s Power Party urges Somali leaders to avoid armed confrontation

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The call came as tensions intensified between former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) over security operations in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district.

Nairobi (AX) — Somalia’s People’s Power Party, led by former Mogadishu Mayor Thabid Abdi Mohamed, appealed Sunday for political leaders to reject armed confrontation and settle their differences…

Nairobi (AX) — Somalia’s People’s Power Party, led by former Mogadishu Mayor Thabid Abdi Mohamed, appealed Sunday for political leaders to reject armed confrontation and settle their differences…

Nairobi (AX) — Somalia’s People’s Power Party, led by former Mogadishu Mayor Thabid Abdi Mohamed, appealed Sunday for political leaders to reject armed confrontation and settle their differences through dialogue.

The call came as tensions intensified between former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) over security operations in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district.

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“Today, Somalia has no need for conflict or armed confrontation,” the People’s Power Party said. “The People’s Power Party calls for political disputes to be resolved through dialogue and urges that all parties avoid any actions that could lead to renewed hardship or instability for the public.”

The party also cautioned that rising tensions around the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could affect Somalia, saying internal political disputes should not add to the challenges facing ordinary citizens.

Earlier Sunday, NISA accused armed men it identified as forces operating under Sharif’s command of attacking and obstructing members of its Public Protection Forces in the General Da’ud section of Wadajir.

The agency said the men, armed with AK-47 rifles, BKM machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, forcibly entered homes in the Tiintiinley neighborhood and sought to draw government forces into an armed confrontation.

NISA said its personnel showed restraint in an effort to prevent violence and avoid civilian casualties.

“The National Intelligence and Security Agency is a law-abiding security agency that operates independently of political rivalries,” the agency said, adding that it would not permit its personnel to become involved in political disputes.

Sharif dismissed the accusations several hours later, alleging that government forces had targeted members of his office and restricted movement around his residence.

“National security agencies must remain independent of political rivalries, operate within the law and protect all citizens equally,” Sharif’s office said. “We call upon the leadership of NISA to cease misleading the Somali public.”

His office further alleged that government forces had positioned themselves near his residence, abducted some staff members and established roadblocks that interrupted access to food and water.

The allegations from both sides have not been independently verified.

The dispute is unfolding against the backdrop of a long-running standoff between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government and opposition groups over proposed constitutional changes and the arrangements for Somalia’s next elections.

Government and opposition representatives took part in internationally supported negotiations in July but failed to reach agreement on how the next vote should be conducted. While both sides have generally backed direct voting, they remain divided over the electoral model, the body responsible for administering the process and the future role of Somalia’s clan-based power-sharing system.

The People’s Power Party urged the country’s political leaders to put dialogue first and preserve peace in the capital, warning against allowing political disagreements to escalate into armed conflict.

The party also highlighted concerns over Somalia’s approaching Deyr rainy season and called for increased public awareness and preparations for potential El Niño-related flooding.

“Finally, we call upon all political stakeholders to safeguard the peace, stability, and safety of the Somali people, while prioritizing dialogue and preparedness for the climate risks facing our country,” the statement said.

Somalia has been preparing for the possibility of above-normal rainfall during the October-to-December rainy season. Humanitarian agencies have warned that flooding could worsen existing displacement and food insecurity.