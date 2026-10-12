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Two killed, four wounded in shooting at Garowe market

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 12, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Two killed, four wounded in Garowe market shooting

Garowe (AX) — A shooting at a business in Garowe’s Inji market left at least two civilians dead and four others wounded on Sunday, according to local reports.

The gunfire erupted in the market’s shoe-selling section, a heavily frequented commercial area in the Puntland State city.

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The injured and other victims were transported to Garowe General Hospital.

Hospital officials said one victim was pronounced dead upon arrival, while another later succumbed to blood loss despite medical treatment. Several of those wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

Witnesses said the incident followed an argument between the gunman and several other men. The dispute reportedly turned physical before shots were fired.

The shooter is reported to have escaped from the scene.

Unconfirmed accounts claimed the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol, although authorities have not verified the allegation.

The reason for the shooting has not been established.

Security agencies and the Puntland State administration have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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