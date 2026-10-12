Two killed, four wounded in shooting at Garowe market

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The gunfire erupted in the market’s shoe-selling section, a heavily frequented commercial area in the Puntland State city.

Garowe (AX) — A shooting at a business in Garowe’s Inji market left at least two civilians dead and four others wounded on Sunday, according to local reports.

Garowe (AX) — A shooting at a business in Garowe’s Inji market left at least two civilians dead and four others wounded on Sunday, according to local reports.…

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Garowe (AX) — A shooting at a business in Garowe’s Inji market left at least two civilians dead and four others wounded on Sunday, according to local reports.

The gunfire erupted in the market’s shoe-selling section, a heavily frequented commercial area in the Puntland State city.

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The injured and other victims were transported to Garowe General Hospital.

Hospital officials said one victim was pronounced dead upon arrival, while another later succumbed to blood loss despite medical treatment. Several of those wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

Witnesses said the incident followed an argument between the gunman and several other men. The dispute reportedly turned physical before shots were fired.

The shooter is reported to have escaped from the scene.

Unconfirmed accounts claimed the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol, although authorities have not verified the allegation.

The reason for the shooting has not been established.

Security agencies and the Puntland State administration have yet to issue a statement on the incident.