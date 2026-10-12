Burundi Poised for UN Human Rights Council Seat Despite Abuses

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Louis Charbonneau, HRW’s UN director, said the lack of competition denied member states a meaningful choice. “UN member states should insist on competitive slates so they can reject…

A virtually uncontested race has put Burundi on course for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, drawing criticism from Human Rights Watch over the country’s…

A virtually uncontested race has put Burundi on course for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, drawing criticism from Human Rights Watch over the country’s…

A virtually uncontested race has put Burundi on course for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, drawing criticism from Human Rights Watch over the country’s “abusive human rights conditions”. Burundi is one of four African countries seeking the region’s four available places on the 47-member council.

Louis Charbonneau, HRW’s UN director, said the lack of competition denied member states a meaningful choice. “UN member states should insist on competitive slates so they can reject candidates with poor human rights records. No one should have a seat on this crucial body handed to them on a silver platter,” he said.

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Ghana, Nigeria, and Zambia are contesting the other three seats allocated to Africa.