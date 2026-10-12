Somalia Supreme Court Accepts Challenge to New Constitution

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

A senior official from the Somali Salvation Council, an opposition alliance that has opposed both the constitutional changes and the process used to approve them, brought the lawsuit.

Somalia: Supreme Court Takes Up Challenge to New Constitution MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case contesting the country’s new constitution and measures…

Somalia: Supreme Court Takes Up Challenge to New Constitution MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case contesting the country’s new constitution and measures…

Somalia: Supreme Court Takes Up Challenge to New Constitution

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case contesting the country’s new constitution and measures adopted under it, including the extension of government institutions’ terms, according to reports.

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A senior official from the Somali Salvation Council, an opposition alliance that has opposed both the constitutional changes and the process used to approve them, brought the lawsuit.

By accepting the case, the court may provide a legal path for addressing a dispute that has intensified political tensions over Somalia’s constitutional order and electoral arrangements.

The challenge questions the validity of the new constitution and decisions made on its basis. At the heart of the complaint is the decision to prolong the mandates of government institutions, which opposition leaders say could have significant legal implications for governance and the election schedule.

The precise arguments presented in the filing have not been disclosed. There was also no indication of when the court would open hearings or how long the proceedings could last.

The lawsuit arrives amid persistent friction between the federal government and opposition groups over the constitutional amendments, the manner in which they were approved and their consequences for Somalia’s political system. Critics have questioned whether the amendments followed proper procedures and challenged the legal justification for actions taken under the revised constitution.

Accepting the case does not mean the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. The proceedings must continue before the court determines whether the contested measures are legally valid.

The constitutional dispute is unfolding alongside wider disagreements over the timing and organization of elections and the mandates of federal institutions. Opposition figures have demanded greater legal and political clarity over the amendments and their effect on Somalia’s transition.

The Supreme Court has previously handled political and electoral disputes. In one notable case, it annulled the results of an election in the Galmudug regional state, underscoring its role in resolving some disputes involving electoral procedures and regional administration.

The latest case is attracting attention because the court’s eventual ruling could shape the legal debate over the constitution and government actions connected to it.

Neither the court nor the federal government was quoted in the report as offering additional information about the proceedings.

AXADLETM