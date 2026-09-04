Zimbabwean Street Vendors Vow to Defy Harare Eviction Order

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

With the September 9 deadline drawing near, authorities are preparing a zero-tolerance crackdown on unlicensed vending in the capital, with plans to extend the operation across the country.

Street vendors in Harare say they will resist a government directive to vacate illegal trading areas, arguing that informal commerce is their only source of income amid widespread…

Street vendors in Harare say they will resist a government directive to vacate illegal trading areas, arguing that informal commerce is their only source of income amid widespread…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Street vendors in Harare say they will resist a government directive to vacate illegal trading areas, arguing that informal commerce is their only source of income amid widespread unemployment and worsening economic pressure.

With the September 9 deadline drawing near, authorities are preparing a zero-tolerance crackdown on unlicensed vending in the capital, with plans to extend the operation across the country.

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Vendors and civil society organisations caution that evictions without sufficient alternative trading sites could intensify poverty and strip thousands of people of their livelihoods.