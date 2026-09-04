 Skip to content
Friday, September 4, 2026 21 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:06
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: Four Migrants Killed Amid South Africa’s Anti-Migrant Unrest
Breaking News
Four Migrants Killed Amid South Africa’s Anti-Migrant UnrestUN slams foreign networks for helping fuel Sudan’s crisisTürkiye’s Expanding Military Role From Libya to Somalia Raises Consent and Accountability QuestionsZimbabwean Street Vendors Vow to Defy Harare Eviction OrderNepal Death Toll Rises to 1,252 as Rescue Operations ContinueSomali Government Closes 82,000 Extremist-Linked Social Media Pages in 2026Four Migrants Killed Amid South Africa’s Anti-Migrant UnrestUN slams foreign networks for helping fuel Sudan’s crisisTürkiye’s Expanding Military Role From Libya to Somalia Raises Consent and Accountability QuestionsZimbabwean Street Vendors Vow to Defy Harare Eviction OrderNepal Death Toll Rises to 1,252 as Rescue Operations ContinueSomali Government Closes 82,000 Extremist-Linked Social Media Pages in 2026
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Zimbabwean Street Vendors Vow to Defy Harare Eviction Order

Follow
By Newsroom September 4, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 59 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Zimbabwean Street Vendors Vow to Defy Harare Eviction Order

Street vendors in Harare say they will resist a government directive to vacate illegal trading areas, arguing that informal commerce is their only source of income amid widespread unemployment and worsening economic pressure.

With the September 9 deadline drawing near, authorities are preparing a zero-tolerance crackdown on unlicensed vending in the capital, with plans to extend the operation across the country.

- Advertisement -

Vendors and civil society organisations caution that evictions without sufficient alternative trading sites could intensify poverty and strip thousands of people of their livelihoods.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,107 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.