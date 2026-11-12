Democrat Scott Colom Wins Historic Mississippi Senate Race

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His victory deepens the political shock for President Donald Trump, whose Republican Party suffered a sweeping voter backlash. Across the country, voters turned to Democrats even in states…

Mr Colom, a district attorney, defeated Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the most remarkable victories of an already extraordinary US midterm election. Democrats swept aside Republican…

Scott Colom has captured Mississippi’s US Senate race, television networks projected, delivering Democrats a historic breakthrough in one of the country’s most reliably conservative states. The 43-year-old Democrat…

Scott Colom has captured Mississippi’s US Senate race, television networks projected, delivering Democrats a historic breakthrough in one of the country’s most reliably conservative states. The 43-year-old Democrat becomes the first African-American elected to the chamber from Mississippi in more than 140 years.

Mr Colom, a district attorney, defeated Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the most remarkable victories of an already extraordinary US midterm election. Democrats swept aside Republican candidates nationwide, reclaiming control of both chambers of Congress.

His victory deepens the political shock for President Donald Trump, whose Republican Party suffered a sweeping voter backlash. Across the country, voters turned to Democrats even in states that had not sent one to Washington for decades.

US news organizations including CNN, NBC and CBS called the race yesterday. Mr Colom’s win gives Democrats 55 seats in the 100-member Senate, compared with 44 for Republicans, while one contest in Alaska remains undecided.

“While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters,” the 67-year-old senator said. “I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the tremendous responsibility of representing our great state.”

‘Blue Mississippi is here’

In ruby-red Mississippi, the contest remained unsettled until the final stages — a striking result for a state where many observers had questioned whether the Democratic wave could reach. Anger over Mr Trump’s severe immigration policy, the war in Iran and the rising cost of living helped fuel an unexpectedly close race.

CNN projected Mr Colom as the winner eight days after election night, with roughly 99% of ballots counted. He led Ms Hyde-Smith by 49.2% to 48.7%, a margin of 4,585 votes.

“Blue Mississippi is here,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, declared on X after the projections were announced.

“Scott Colom is the only person who could’ve gotten this done. I knew it from the moment I met him.”

Mr Colom is on course to become Mississippi’s first Democratic senator in nearly 40 years and the state’s first Black senator since the Reconstruction era that followed the Civil War.

Mississippi law does not require an automatic recount when an election is closely decided. Still, legal teams representing both candidates were reported to be preparing for possible challenges.