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Nigeria Plane Crash Aftermath Raises Fears of Water Contamination

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By Adam Omar October 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 4 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Nigeria Plane Crash Aftermath Sparks Fears of Water Contamination

Fear of contaminated drinking water is mounting in Igbokoda, Ondo State, after a Nigerian Air Force plane crashed on October 5, killing all 25 people aboard.

The aircraft came down in a swamp linked to the river that supplies the community with water, while challenging terrain has slowed efforts to recover the wreckage and victims’ remains. Community leaders warn that decomposing bodies, potential oil leaks and reports of dying fish could endanger public health and damage local livelihoods.

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Traditional ruler Afolabi Odidiomo is urging authorities to begin an immediate environmental clean-up and provide residents with an alternative source of safe drinking water. Recovery teams remain at the site, where finding the aircraft’s black box is among their priorities.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 641 published stories
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