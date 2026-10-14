AI Allegations Place Zimbabwean Caine Prize Winner Under Scrutiny

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The dispute emerged after The Atlantic published an article criticising the story and questioning whether Kundizeza was its sole author. Prize organisers confirmed the inquiry, saying they have…

The Caine Prize for African Writing has opened an investigation into Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza following allegations that artificial intelligence was used to produce his award-winning short…

The Caine Prize for African Writing has opened an investigation into Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza following allegations that artificial intelligence was used to produce his award-winning short…

The Caine Prize for African Writing has opened an investigation into Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza following allegations that artificial intelligence was used to produce his award-winning short story, The Blue Fighter.

The dispute emerged after The Atlantic published an article criticising the story and questioning whether Kundizeza was its sole author. Prize organisers confirmed the inquiry, saying they have a responsibility to protect trust across Africa’s literary and publishing community.

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The Blue Fighter follows Tinashe and his family as their lives unravel after his father abandons his profession to pursue an ambition to build fish tanks. Kundizeza had previously called his 2026 victory an important recognition of years of writing. If the allegations are substantiated, the author could be stripped of the prize.