French students stage protests, prompting closures at schools

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Thousands of people took to the streets of central Paris as nationwide demonstrations continued in support of secondary school pupils campaigning for better conditions in classrooms.

Thousands of people took to the streets of central Paris as nationwide demonstrations continued in support of secondary school pupils campaigning for better conditions in classrooms. Swedish climate…

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Thousands of people took to the streets of central Paris as nationwide demonstrations continued in support of secondary school pupils campaigning for better conditions in classrooms.

Swedish climate activist Greta ⁠Thunberg joined students protesting outside a secondary school in Paris.

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With elections to replace President Emmanuel Macron just six months away, French authorities had hoped the unrest would subside before schools break for half-term at the end of this week.

But pupils at schools known as lycees, supported by university students, teachers, trade unions and the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, say officials have yet to address their concerns.

At Paris city hall, demonstrators — most of them university students — gathered during the afternoon as an orchestra played ‘The Rebel Fanfare’ from the Star Wars films.

“I’m expecting a surge of solidarity,” said 20-year-old Patricia, who declined to give her surname.

“We’re not giving up the fight, whether it’s for the students who were hit with a harsh crackdown, or for denouncing police violence,” she said, referring to multiple allegations of police brutality during the protests in recent weeks.

A protester holds a placard reading “This isn’t the Republic on the Move I imagined” during a demonstration in Paris

The education ministry said 214 schools had been closed, most of them secondary schools among the country’s 3,700.

University student union l’Union Etudiante said 90% of universities nationwide had also closed in solidarity.

Ms Thunberg, who rose to prominence as a teenager through school strikes calling for action on climate change, stood alongside pupils demonstrating outside a school in Saint-Denis, the capital’s largest suburb.

“Young people are not being included in the conversation. Our future is being robbed away from us,” the 23-year-old told reporters outside Paul Eluard high school.

‘Country without a future’

French students say they will continue pressing for action on teacher shortages, deteriorating school buildings, overcrowded timetables and other longstanding grievances.

The demonstrations, which began late last month, have included teenagers stacking dumpsters and security barriers outside hundreds of lycees.

Protests were also taking place in cities across the country.

In Nantes in western France, thousands marched behind a banner declaring: “Schools without money, a country without a future”.

“I think there are a lot of us in France who are still motivated,” said 16-year-old Mariolino.

“Those who think the anger will disappear with the holidays just don’t get it.”

Greta Thunberg speaks with students as they prepare to take part in a blockade in Saint-Denis

In Strasbourg in the northeast, teacher Adeline Ferier, 42, said she had joined the demonstration in support of her 16-year-old daughter.

“I think it’s great that young people are aware of inequalities and are getting involved,” she said.

More than 70,000 people joined last Thursday’s nationwide protest, the movement’s most recent major event.

‘Issues that deserve time’

The demonstrations over the past several weeks have generally remained peaceful, although clashes with police have occurred at times.

More than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been taken into police custody during the protests, according to the justice ministry.

Police have launched internal investigations into 24 allegations of brutality against demonstrators.

The education ministry said 147 members of teaching staff had been injured during the unrest.

Riot ⁠police have used ‌tear gas and charged at protesters in numerous incidents, leaving hundreds injured and thousands arrested.

The government suspended the use of stun grenades last week after a teenager lost a hand.

Left-wing politicians have condemned the police response, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and others have blamed violent protesters and pointed to damage at schools, as well as injuries to staff and police officers.

French police officers stand next to rubbish bins blocking a street during a demonstration in Paris

Authorities said fireworks launched through tubes yesterday injured two school workers in Reims, another school worker in a Paris suburb and a police officer outside a school in Marseille.

The latest demonstrations in support of the students were due to be followed on Saturday by broader public rallies over the rising cost of living.

Mr Macron, speaking to reporters at a car show yesterday, called on protesters to show restraint.

“These are issues that deserve time, consultations, discussion and respect,” Macron said, just months before the elections to replace him.

Following last week’s nationwide demonstrations, the government pledged to send around 3,000 substitute teachers in the coming days to cover absences at the 114 high schools worst affected.

The education minister said 35% of those replacements had already been assigned.

Secondary school students are seeking a €10 billion increase in funding for lycees.