Former Gang Leader Sentenced to 40 Years in Tupac Shakur Murder Case

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Davis, 63, was convicted of first-degree murder in August and received his sentence during a hearing in Las Vegas.

A nearly three-decade mystery surrounding the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur ended in a Las Vegas courtroom when former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced…

A nearly three-decade mystery surrounding the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur ended in a Las Vegas courtroom when former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced…

A nearly three-decade mystery surrounding the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur ended in a Las Vegas courtroom when former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting.

Davis, 63, was convicted of first-degree murder in August and received his sentence during a hearing in Las Vegas.

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Before Davis’ arrest in 2023, Mr Shakur’s death had remained one of the most closely watched unsolved killings in the United States. The rapper was fatally shot while sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV driven by his record executive, Marion “Suge” Knight.

The murder robbed rap of one of its most commercially successful and influential voices. It also intensified perceptions of violence surrounding 1990s hip-hop and deepened the notorious East Coast-West Coast “gangsta” rap rivalry that defined the era.

Prosecutors said Davis arranged the killing as revenge after his nephew was beaten by Mr Shakur and members of the rapper’s entourage inside the MGM Grand casino on the Las Vegas Strip on 7 September 1996.

Davis, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, has said he plans to appeal his conviction.

Fatal shooting sparked by casino brawl

The confrontation at the casino grew out of tensions between two Los Angeles-area street gangs: the South Side Compton Crips, whose self-described leader was Davis, and Mob Piru, which was linked to Mr Shakur, Knight and their Death Row Records label.

Members of both groups had traveled to Las Vegas for a world heavyweight title boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon that night.

Duane Davis was tried and convicted for masterminding the murder

According to an account Davis later gave police during an unrelated investigation, and which prosecutors used at trial, he and his associates left the casino brawl and set out to find Mr Shakur and Mr Knight. Davis said he put his nephew and two other men into a white Cadillac before pursuing the pair to settle the dispute.

Davis told investigators that he handed a gun to the two men in the back seat. One of them opened fire after the Cadillac caught up with Mr Knight and Mr Shakur’s vehicle and pulled alongside it in traffic.

Mr Shakur was hit four times and died in hospital six days later. Mr Knight sustained a minor injury when a bullet fragment grazed his head. He is now serving a 28-year prison sentence for an unrelated voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Authorities had long suspected Davis of having a role in Mr Shakur’s killing but said they did not have enough evidence to charge him.

The case shifted after Davis began discussing the shooting publicly in media appearances and in a memoir. Those accounts, together with recordings of his secret meetings with investigators, became the foundation of the prosecution’s murder case.

In his book, “Compton Street Legend,” Davis wrote that he had been viewed as a suspect in the killings of both Mr Shakur and Christopher Wallace, another prominent rapper.

Wallace, who performed as the Notorious B.I.G. under New York-based Bad Boy Entertainment, was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March 1997.

The Wallace case also remains unsolved, although it has long been speculated that his killing was retaliation for Mr Shakur’s death several months earlier.

Prosecutors never accused Davis of firing the shots that killed Mr Shakur. Nevada law, however, allows a person to be charged with murder as a participant in the crime, and authorities have never publicly identified a suspected gunman.

The three other men who were in the Cadillac with Davis that night have all since died.