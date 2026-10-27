Libya Says International Aviation Restrictions Have Been Removed

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Libya says international restrictions on flights crossing its airspace, imposed by the U.N.’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) during the country’s civil war in 2015, have been lifted.…

Libya says international restrictions on flights crossing its airspace, imposed by the U.N.’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) during the country’s civil war in 2015, have been lifted.

The Transport Ministry said Monday that the decision was formally issued on Oct. 23 and announced by ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar at the opening of a meeting of Middle Eastern civil aviation officials in Doha.

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The Tripoli-based ministry said in a statement posted to its verified Facebook page that the move reflected “the notable progress made and the confidence placed in the capabilities of the Libyan civil aviation sector in recent times.”

In a separate statement, the ministry said Libya had received permit requests for transit flights representing what it described as “unprecedented demand from international airlines.”

The number of permits recorded for the 2026-2027 winter season has climbed to 61,968 flights per month, beginning this November, according to the ministry. That compares with an average of about 2,000 monthly transit flights during the 2025-2026 season.

The ministry said the surge would produce “substantial financial revenues” from the use of Libyan airspace.

Libya descended into turmoil after Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. A civil war erupted three years later as rival armed factions competed for control, leaving the country split between administrations in the east and west.

The conflict damaged as many as 20 aircraft, including Airbus planes, at Tripoli International Airport in 2014.

Only a limited number of airlines currently operate flights to and from Libya. Their routes have long been largely confined to destinations including Tunisia, Jordan, Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

The ministry said the ICAO decision would be distributed to all 193 member states for implementation.