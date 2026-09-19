U.S. Forces Target al-Shabab Arms Storage Site in Somalia’s Sanaag Region

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AFRICOM said Friday that the strike occurred Sept. 17 in the Sanaag region, approximately 80 kilometers southwest of Bosaso.

Garowe (AX) — U.S. Africa Command has carried out an airstrike against an al-Shabab warehouse believed to hold conventional weapons in northern Somalia.

Garowe (AX) — U.S. Africa Command has carried out an airstrike against an al-Shabab warehouse believed to hold conventional weapons in northern Somalia. AFRICOM said Friday that the…

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Garowe (AX) — U.S. Africa Command has carried out an airstrike against an al-Shabab warehouse believed to hold conventional weapons in northern Somalia.

AFRICOM said Friday that the strike occurred Sept. 17 in the Sanaag region, approximately 80 kilometers southwest of Bosaso.

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“AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten U.S. forces and our citizens abroad,” the command said in a statement.

The command did not immediately disclose whether the strike caused casualties or identify the weapons involved.

The operation comes as U.S. and Somali forces press ongoing military efforts against al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group that remains active in parts of Somalia.