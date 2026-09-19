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Breaking: U.S. Forces Target al-Shabab Arms Storage Site in Somalia’s Sanaag Region
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U.S. Forces Target al-Shabab Arms Storage Site in Somalia’s Sanaag Region

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
U.S. forces target al-Shabab arms storage site in Sanaag region

Garowe (AX) — U.S. Africa Command has carried out an airstrike against an al-Shabab warehouse believed to hold conventional weapons in northern Somalia.

AFRICOM said Friday that the strike occurred Sept. 17 in the Sanaag region, approximately 80 kilometers southwest of Bosaso.

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“AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten U.S. forces and our citizens abroad,” the command said in a statement.

The command did not immediately disclose whether the strike caused casualties or identify the weapons involved.

The operation comes as U.S. and Somali forces press ongoing military efforts against al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group that remains active in parts of Somalia.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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