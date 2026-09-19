US Gives UN One-Year Transition to End Logistical Support for Somalia Mission

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The transition is expected to start in January 2027, giving the United Nations time to gradually reduce and ultimately end the logistical services it provides to AUSSOM, according…

US Sets One-Year UN Transition Period to End Logistical Support for Somalia Mission WASHINGTON — The United States has agreed to allow the United Nations another year to…

US Sets One-Year UN Transition Period to End Logistical Support for Somalia Mission WASHINGTON — The United States has agreed to allow the United Nations another year to…

US Sets One-Year UN Transition Period to End Logistical Support for Somalia Mission

WASHINGTON — The United States has agreed to allow the United Nations another year to wind down logistical support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, AUSSOM, as questions persist over how the operation will function after the handover.

- Advertisement -

The transition is expected to start in January 2027, giving the United Nations time to gradually reduce and ultimately end the logistical services it provides to AUSSOM, according to Reuters.

Through the United Nations Support Office in Somalia, or UNSOS, the U.N. supplies AUSSOM with food, fuel, medical assistance, transportation, communications, engineering and aviation support. U.N. documents identify UNSOS as a central logistical mechanism for AUSSOM and Somali security forces conducting joint or coordinated operations with the African Union mission.

The United States has said it will stop funding or supporting UNSOS, which has an annual budget of about $500 million, Reuters reported. A comprehensive replacement for the wide-ranging U.N. logistical system has not yet been secured.

The decision gives AUSSOM, Somalia and the countries providing troops more time to prepare for the shift and develop a new support structure.

AUSSOM was created to help Somalia improve security and stabilize the country as its national forces take on a larger role. The mission works alongside Somali security personnel in operations against Al-Shabaab.

The U.N. Security Council’s existing authorization allows UNSOS to provide logistical support to AUSSOM through Dec. 31, 2026. Resolution 2809, adopted in December 2025, instructs the U.N. secretary-general to maintain a logistical support package through UNSOS for AUSSOM personnel and specified Somali security forces involved in joint or coordinated operations with the mission.

The latest arrangement is not a permanent continuation of U.N. logistical assistance. Rather, it extends the timetable for the United Nations to conclude its role as Somalia, the African Union and international partners work on alternative support and financing arrangements.

The future of the system is critical to AUSSOM because several of its capabilities would be difficult to replace quickly, including fuel supplies, transportation, medical evacuation, communications and aviation support.

The United Nations has previously characterized UNSOS assistance as an important part of Somalia’s security transition. Its role has included providing rations, fuel, transportation, medical evacuation, communications and other supplies to Somali forces operating jointly or in coordination with AUSSOM.

The U.S. decision comes as international partners face increasing pressure to find reliable, sustainable financing for AUSSOM. The mission’s ability to continue operating after the U.N. drawdown will depend partly on whether replacement funding and logistical systems can be put in place during the transition.

For Somalia, the change is likely to heighten the need to build its own logistical capabilities while maintaining international support for security operations.

The extra year offers more time for preparation, but it does not settle the broader question of how AUSSOM will be funded and supplied once the U.N. withdrawal is complete.

AXADLETM