Somalia and China Discuss Expanding Defense and Security Cooperation

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The discussions centered on strengthening the countries’ strategic partnership, with both ministers underscoring their commitment to national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Beijing (AX) — Somalia and China agreed Friday to broaden defense and security cooperation as Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong…

Beijing (AX) — Somalia and China agreed Friday to broaden defense and security cooperation as Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong…

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Beijing (AX) — Somalia and China agreed Friday to broaden defense and security cooperation as Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, in Beijing.

The discussions centered on strengthening the countries’ strategic partnership, with both ministers underscoring their commitment to national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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Fiqi updated Dong on Somalia’s security and stabilization gains, along with the government’s continuing efforts to rebuild the Somali Armed Forces.

“The Federal Government’s priority is to build a national military that is well-trained, well-equipped, and capable of defending the country and assuming responsibility for national security,” Fiqi said during the meeting.

Dong praised Somalia’s advances in security, state-building and the development of its armed forces.

The ministers agreed to move faster on commitments already reached and to widen cooperation in the defense and security fields.

They said the broader objective is to turn Somalia-China relations into practical initiatives that support peace and stability in Somalia and across the wider region.