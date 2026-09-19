Former Somali Prison Chief Describes Drone Attack on Residence in Doolow District

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Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident earlier this month, Shub said he was asleep when a huge explosion jolted him awake. He also recalled seeing…

Nairobi (AX) — A reported overnight drone strike on the Doolow residence of former Somali Correctional Corps commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub left the building badly damaged and…

Nairobi (AX) — A reported overnight drone strike on the Doolow residence of former Somali Correctional Corps commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub left the building badly damaged and…

Nairobi (AX) — A reported overnight drone strike on the Doolow residence of former Somali Correctional Corps commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub left the building badly damaged and injured five people, including Shub and his wife, according to accounts from the general and Jubaland authorities.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident earlier this month, Shub said he was asleep when a huge explosion jolted him awake. He also recalled seeing an aircraft pass above the house.

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“Two missiles struck the house, with one hitting the specific section where I was sleeping,” Shub said. “The building sustained extensive damage, with walls, the roof and other structural parts suffering significant destruction.”

Former Somali Correctional Service commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Aden Shub escaped with minor injuries, while four civilians, including his wife, were also hurt, Jubaland State said.

Shub said he and others fled the building after the blast, and that the injured were transported to Doolow district hospital.

He added that local security personnel and officials quickly arrived to provide assistance, while he underwent medical treatment at the hospital that same night.

When daylight came, Shub said, he returned to examine the house where he had been staying. He said the blast had caused extensive damage to the structure, other sections of the property and the surrounding area.

Shub also described what he said were suspicious developments before the reported strike.

He said he had observed unusual conduct by some people in his vicinity, including an individual who repeatedly made telephone calls from particular locations.

According to Shub, several of his associates subsequently left the area, while others travelled to Baidoa and Mogadishu.

He said meetings and communications after his arrival in Doolow further heightened his suspicions that information about his activities may have been relayed to other parties.

Shub’s allegations about who carried out the reported airstrike, and whether the people he suspected were connected to it, have not been independently verified.

Jubaland has voiced concern about Türkiye’s military and political role in Somalia since the reported Doolow strike, which the administration said wounded five people. Jubaland’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism earlier alleged that Turkish military aircraft were responsible.

Somalia’s federal government has rejected the claim that an airstrike occurred, saying preliminary findings indicated that the explosions resulted from explosives being prepared inside the residence.

The federal government said it would establish a fact-finding committee to examine the incident, determine its motive and identify those responsible.

Türkiye’s government has not issued an official response to the allegations.