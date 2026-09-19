Russian Glide Bomb Hits Ukrainian Apartment Block, Killing Two People

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called an “absolutely inhuman strike” in a message on Telegram.

Two people were killed and seven injured after a Russian glide bomb struck an apartment building in Sumy, northern Ukraine, yesterday, Ukrainian officials said.

Two people were killed and seven injured after a Russian glide bomb struck an apartment building in Sumy, northern Ukraine, yesterday, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky…

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Two people were killed and seven injured after a Russian glide bomb struck an apartment building in Sumy, northern Ukraine, yesterday, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called an “absolutely inhuman strike” in a message on Telegram.

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Emergency crews pulled four people from the wreckage, including a child, Mr Zelensky said, while warning that more residents could remain trapped beneath the rubble.

“There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb between the third and fourth floors. Four people have already been rescued from under the rubble, including a child,” he said.

The head of Sumy’s city council said both people killed in the attack were city employees.

Oleh Hryhorov, the regional governor, said three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

Sumy lies close to the Russian border and has repeatedly come under attack as Moscow seeks, according to its stated aims, to create a buffer zone in the area.

Mr Zelensky also said Russian forces struck a clinic in the central city of Pavlohrad and a logistics centre outside Kyiv, though he gave no information about possible casualties.

Earlier, a Russian strike on Balakliia in northeastern Ukraine killed two people and wounded two others, Vitali Karabanov, head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram.

Balakliia, in the Kharkiv region, fell to Russian forces during the first weeks of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian troops recaptured the city later that year during a major counteroffensive.

Kyiv also came under a Russian missile attack earlier in the evening, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Russia and Ukraine both deny deliberately targeting civilians during the war.