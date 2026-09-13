Around 150,000 people protest against far-right AfD across Germany

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The AfD emerged as the leading force in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt and is now attempting to establish Germany’s first far-right state government since the end of…

Germany saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), days after the party secured a decisive victory…

Germany saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), days after the party secured a decisive victory…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Germany saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), days after the party secured a decisive victory in a state election.

The AfD emerged as the leading force in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt and is now attempting to establish Germany’s first far-right state government since the end of World War II.

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Organisers said about 150,000 people joined demonstrations in roughly 20 cities, including Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, with protesters calling for the AfD to be banned.

Many carried placards bearing messages such as “Ban the AfD now” and “Democracy needs no alternatives”.

The party’s advance has alarmed many Germans who believe the country carries a particular responsibility to confront the crimes of its Nazi past. As the AfD has gained ground, demands for mainstream parties to pursue a ban have intensified.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a member of the centre-right CDU, has nevertheless voiced scepticism about banning the party.

Campact said there were around 25,000 demonstrators in Hamburg and 12,000 in Munich

Police in Berlin said several thousand people participated in a number of demonstrations across the capital.

The AfD organised a counter-protest in Berlin, attended by Kristin Brinker, the party’s lead candidate in next weekend’s regional elections in the city.

The anti-immigration, Russia-friendly party won almost 44% of the vote in last Sunday’s election in Saxony-Anhalt, compared with 17% for the CDU.

Although it fell three seats short of an outright majority, the AfD has opened talks with other parties and independent MPs as it seeks to build a state government.