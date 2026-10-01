South West imposes curfew in Baidoa after renewed clashes

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South West Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed Korsaa announced the measure on Wednesday, saying it was intended to help stabilize Baidoa as heightened vigilance remained necessary.

Baidoa (AX) — Authorities in South West State have imposed a curfew in Baidoa, barring the movement of people and vehicles after Maghrib prayers following a series of…

Baidoa (AX) — Authorities in South West State have imposed a curfew in Baidoa, barring the movement of people and vehicles after Maghrib prayers following a series of…

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Baidoa (AX) — Authorities in South West State have imposed a curfew in Baidoa, barring the movement of people and vehicles after Maghrib prayers following a series of clashes in the city.

South West Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed Korsaa announced the measure on Wednesday, saying it was intended to help stabilize Baidoa as heightened vigilance remained necessary.

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He called on residents to follow security instructions, warning that non-essential movement would be prohibited after Maghrib prayers.

“God willing, these directives are aimed at overall security, and we must ensure safety through cooperation and joint effort,” Korsaa said.

Korsaa also directed security forces to prioritize maintaining order within the city, stressing that Baidoa’s security situation required continuous monitoring.

The curfew follows renewed fighting involving forces loyal to former South West President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen. It is the third major outbreak of violence reported in Baidoa since Aug. 17.

The clashes have harmed civilians and interrupted daily activities across the city.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that 94 wounded people received treatment after the Aug. 17 clashes, among them 29 women and 20 children. Four people died.

A further round of fighting on Sept. 3 sent 71 wounded people to Bay Regional Hospital, including 15 women and 12 children. One person was killed.