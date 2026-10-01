Somalia’s Southwest State imposes curfew amid tensions in Baidoa

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Southwest State Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed announced the measure Wednesday, saying it was designed to reinforce security and restore order as tensions rise in the city.

Somalia’s Southwest State orders curfew in tense Baidoa BAIDOA, Somalia — Renewed clashes in Baidoa have prompted authorities in Somalia’s Southwest State to impose a curfew, limiting the…

Somalia’s Southwest State orders curfew in tense Baidoa BAIDOA, Somalia — Renewed clashes in Baidoa have prompted authorities in Somalia’s Southwest State to impose a curfew, limiting the…

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Somalia’s Southwest State orders curfew in tense Baidoa

BAIDOA, Somalia — Renewed clashes in Baidoa have prompted authorities in Somalia’s Southwest State to impose a curfew, limiting the movement of people and vehicles after Maghrib prayers.

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Southwest State Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed announced the measure Wednesday, saying it was designed to reinforce security and restore order as tensions rise in the city.

He called on residents to follow the directives, emphasizing that movement after Maghrib prayers would be restricted to essential activities.

Security forces have been directed to concentrate on maintaining order within Baidoa. The minister said the city’s security conditions require heightened vigilance and continuous monitoring.

The curfew follows fresh fighting involving forces loyal to former Southwest State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen. It is the third major outbreak of violence reported in Baidoa since August 17.

The clashes have harmed civilians and interrupted business and everyday life in Baidoa, a strategically important city in southern Somalia that is also home to large populations displaced by conflict and drought.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said its teams treated 94 wounded people after the August 17 clashes. Those treated included 29 women and 20 children, while four people were reported killed.

Fighting erupted again on September 3, sending 71 wounded people to Bay Regional Hospital, according to MSF. The casualties included 15 women and 12 children; one person was reported killed.

The latest violence is unfolding against the backdrop of a broader political dispute over Southwest State’s leadership and future direction. Rival political and military factions continue to support opposing positions.

Authorities say Baidoa remains on edge and are urging residents to observe the curfew and other security measures as efforts continue to prevent additional clashes.

AXADLETM