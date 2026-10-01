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Breaking: Nigeria Government Urged to Disclose Details of Health Deal With U.S.
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Nigeria Government Urged to Disclose Details of Health Deal With U.S.

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By Adam Omar October 1, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 10 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Can South Africa Fix Healthcare Before Courts Decide Its Fate?
Can South Africa Solve Its Healthcare Crisis Before Courts Rule?

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is urging the Nigerian government to release the complete text of its five-year health agreement with the United States, saying the public should be able to scrutinise its terms.

His call came after Ghanaian President John Mahama revealed that his government had turned down a comparable proposal over concerns involving medical records, pathogen information, funding obligations and inspections of medicines. Nigeria signed its agreement in December 2025. The deal covers disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, pathogen sample management and health data systems.

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The United States is expected to provide nearly $2 billion in grants, while Nigeria has pledged to raise domestic health financing by about $3 billion over the five-year period. Atiku questioned whether Nigeria could fulfil that commitment while the sector continues to face funding shortfalls. He also called for the publication of all provisions on data sharing, specimen sharing and financial responsibilities.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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