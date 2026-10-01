Morocco Accused of Deploying Spyware Against Activists and Journalists

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In a new report, the organisation alleges that authorities have deployed spyware, intercepted phone communications, used tracking devices and installed covert recording equipment to monitor and intimidate dissenting…

Moroccan authorities are running a wide-ranging surveillance operation against journalists, human rights defenders and other outspoken critics, Amnesty International said.

Moroccan authorities are running a wide-ranging surveillance operation against journalists, human rights defenders and other outspoken critics, Amnesty International said. In a new report, the organisation alleges that…

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Moroccan authorities are running a wide-ranging surveillance operation against journalists, human rights defenders and other outspoken critics, Amnesty International said.

In a new report, the organisation alleges that authorities have deployed spyware, intercepted phone communications, used tracking devices and installed covert recording equipment to monitor and intimidate dissenting voices. The evidence also connected the Direction Générale de la Surveillance du Territoire to the use of Pegasus spyware.

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Morocco has previously rejected allegations that it used spyware to target its citizens.