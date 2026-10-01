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Thursday, October 1, 2026 18 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:48
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Breaking: Morocco Accused of Deploying Spyware Against Activists and Journalists
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Morocco Accused of Deploying Spyware Against Activists and Journalists

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By Newsroom October 1, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Morocco Accused of Using Spyware Against Activists, Journalists
Morocco Accused of Using Spyware Against Activists, Journalists

Moroccan authorities are running a wide-ranging surveillance operation against journalists, human rights defenders and other outspoken critics, Amnesty International said.

In a new report, the organisation alleges that authorities have deployed spyware, intercepted phone communications, used tracking devices and installed covert recording equipment to monitor and intimidate dissenting voices. The evidence also connected the Direction Générale de la Surveillance du Territoire to the use of Pegasus spyware.

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Morocco has previously rejected allegations that it used spyware to target its citizens.

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