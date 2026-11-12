Somalia seeking $6.3 billion for climate adaptation financing through 2035

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for the immediate release of funding for disaster preparedness and easier access to international climate finance, saying Somalia…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for the immediate release of funding for disaster preparedness and easier access to international climate finance, saying Somalia needs nearly $6.3 billion to adapt to climate change by 2035.

Addressing world leaders gathered Wednesday for the 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Hassan Sheikh urged wealthy countries to honor their climate commitments and provide substantial support to communities grappling with severe droughts, floods and other consequences of a changing climate.

“Somalia contributes almost nothing to global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it is among the countries on the front lines of the devastating consequences of climate change,” the president said.

He strongly urged countries with historical responsibility for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions to fulfill their responsibility to finance efforts to reduce climate risks and protect vulnerable communities.

Hassan Sheikh underscored the importance of providing disaster preparedness funding as soon as weather forecasts indicate an imminent threat, rather than waiting until losses have devastated communities.

He argued that timely financial support would enable vulnerable countries to prepare for disasters, protect livelihoods and reduce the humanitarian and economic damage caused by extreme weather.

The president also insisted that climate finance should be provided in the form of grants rather than loans, warning that additional debt would place further pressure on countries already struggling with severely limited financial resources.

“I call on international financial institutions and climate funds to simplify application procedures and establish conditions that reflect countries’ real circumstances and vulnerability to climate risks,” he added.

Hassan Sheikh estimated that Somalia needs approximately $6.3 billion through 2035 to cover climate adaptation measures, including efforts to build community resilience against recurring droughts and floods.

In recent years, Somalia has faced a series of climate-related disasters, as prolonged droughts and torrential rains that caused flooding destroyed large areas of farmland, killed livestock, displaced hundreds of families and worsened the country’s food insecurity.

Somalia’s reliance on rain-fed agriculture and livestock farming leaves rural households particularly vulnerable to unpredictable rainfall patterns and extreme weather.

Within Somalia, access to reliable climate finance is regarded as essential to developing early warning systems, managing water resources effectively, protecting farmers’ livelihoods and strengthening preparedness for natural disasters.

Hassan Sheikh’s remarks came during the high-level segment of COP31, where government leaders and global officials gathered to discuss international climate commitments and support for countries hardest hit by global warming.

The conference, which opened on Nov. 9 and will conclude on Nov. 20, is focusing its discussions on climate finance, adaptation, emissions reductions and the implementation of the Paris Agreement.