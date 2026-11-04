Somalia Rejects Israel’s Ambassador to the North Western State of Somalia and Plans to Open an Embassy in Hargeisa

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Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali government has strongly rejected Israel’s appointment of an ambassador to the North Western State of Somalia and the laying of the foundation stone…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali government has strongly rejected Israel’s appointment of an ambassador to the North Western State of Somalia and the laying of the foundation stone for a planned embassy in Hargeisa, describing the moves as direct violations targeting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the actions had taken place without the approval of the Federal Government of Somalia and declared them “null and void, with no legal consequences.”

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Michael Lotem, the first ambassador Israel has appointed to the North Western State of Somalia, presented his diplomatic credentials to the president of the North Western State of Somalia, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, in Hargeisa last week, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday. A ceremony was also held afterward to lay the foundation stone for Israel’s future embassy.

“These actions, taken without the approval of the Federal Government of Somalia, constitute a clear violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity,” Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mogadishu insists that the North Western State of Somalia is an integral part of the Somali Republic and has no authority to establish diplomatic relations independently with foreign countries.

The ministry cited the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, arguing that the establishment of diplomatic relations and official embassies requires the consent of the sovereign government representing the country.

The North Western State of Somalia declared its separation from Somalia in 1991 and has administered its internal affairs for more than 30 years, establishing government institutions, security forces and its own currency. However, Somalia completely rejects that secessionist claim.

Israel officially recognized the North Western State of Somalia on Dec. 26, 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to do so since the North Western State of Somalia’s secession declaration in 1991. No other U.N. member state has followed suit.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar described the exchange of ambassadors as the fulfillment of commitments reached when the two sides established diplomatic relations, saying Israel was committed to strengthening its ties with the North Western State of Somalia.

Leaders of the North Western State of Somalia welcomed the new relationship, describing the acceptance of the credentials and the construction of the embassy as significant achievements that would enhance cooperation with Israel in trade, security, technology and investment.

Somalia, for its part, said the recent actions by Israel were further fueling what it called the previously announced illegal recognition of the North Western State of Somalia.

The African Union, Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other regional bodies had previously rejected Israel’s announced recognition and once again reaffirmed their position on preserving Somalia’s territorial unity.

“At a time when insecurity in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has escalated, actions that encourage division and disregard internationally recognized borders risk further inflaming conflicts in this already vulnerable region,” Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mogadishu called on Israel to reverse all those decisions and urged countries around the world and international organizations not to take steps that would grant them legitimacy.

The federal government also said it reserved the right to use all diplomatic, political and legal channels consistent with international law to defend Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.