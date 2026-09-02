Somalia Says Egyptian Troop Deployment Delay Is Procedural, Not Political

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has rejected suggestions that political disagreements are holding up Egypt’s planned deployment to the African Union mission in Somalia, saying the delay stems from…

Military personnel stand guard on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing…

Military personnel stand guard on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Military personnel stand guard on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has rejected suggestions that political disagreements are holding up Egypt’s planned deployment to the African Union mission in Somalia, saying the delay stems from procedures, logistics and funding.

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State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Mohamed Omar Balcad said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat last week that Egypt had formally demonstrated its willingness to contribute troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

He said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had visited Egyptian forces and assessed their readiness for the operation.

“The issue is not a lack of political commitment from Egypt or an Egyptian lack of readiness,” Ali Balcad said, emphasizing that both countries are prepared for the troops to join the mission.

According to the state minister, the remaining work involves aligning the deployment with procedures and command structures approved jointly by the African Union and the United Nations.

Those requirements include troop transfers and rotation schedules, logistics and transport arrangements, operational planning and other technical issues connected to the mission, he said.

Ali Balcad also pointed to continuing financial pressures, particularly the challenge of securing reliable, long-term funding for AUSSOM.

Somalia, he said, wants the outstanding plans and procedures finalized promptly so Egyptian forces can contribute to security and stabilization operations in the country.

Egypt announced in December 2024 that it would participate in AUSSOM, four months after Cairo and Mogadishu signed a military cooperation protocol.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at the time that the deployment had been requested by the Somali government and approved by the African Union Peace and Security Council.

The troops were initially expected to reach Somalia in 2025 or early 2026. However, funding shortages and logistical hurdles have continued to complicate the mission.