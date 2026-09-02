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Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency sacks 40 members of its staff

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By Adam Omar September 2, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 28 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Nigeria Anti-Corruption Agency Sacks 40 Staff Members

More than 40 employees have been dismissed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged corruption and financial misconduct during the past three years, with several former officers now facing prosecution and additional case files in preparation.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede said the disciplinary action formed part of a broader drive to reinforce accountability at the agency responsible for investigating corruption, fraud and money laundering. As part of the reforms, the commission renamed its Department of Internal Affairs the Department of Ethics and Integrity. It has also introduced a policy requiring officers to declare certain gifts and hospitality to help guard against conflicts of interest.

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Since taking office in October 2023, Olukoyede said, the EFCC has recovered 1.23 trillion naira and obtained more than 10,000 convictions. The figures also highlight the commission’s growing focus on cybercrime and fraud, alongside—rather than only—corruption cases involving prominent public officials.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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