Somalia’s Opposition Alliance to Hold Key Political Talks in Nairobi

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The meeting will bring together members of the Future Council, an alliance that includes opposition figures, the Puntland State and Jubbaland administrations and lawmakers from the federal parliament.

Somalia’s Future Council to Convene in Nairobi Amid Election Dispute MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s opposition leaders, regional authorities and federal lawmakers are set to gather in Nairobi in…

Somalia’s Future Council to Convene in Nairobi Amid Election Dispute MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s opposition leaders, regional authorities and federal lawmakers are set to gather in Nairobi in…

Somalia’s Future Council to Convene in Nairobi Amid Election Dispute

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s opposition leaders, regional authorities and federal lawmakers are set to gather in Nairobi in the coming days as tensions mount over the country’s next electoral process.

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The meeting will bring together members of the Future Council, an alliance that includes opposition figures, the Puntland State and Jubbaland administrations and lawmakers from the federal parliament.

At the center of the discussions will be Somalia’s political climate and a dispute over an election timetable recently issued by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The timetable covers elections for both chambers of the federal parliament as well as the presidency. Opposition leaders, however, have rejected the government-backed framework, saying it was introduced without a political agreement reached through consultations with the country’s main stakeholders.

Future Council members are expected to consider possible responses to the federal government’s plans as disagreements deepen over the electoral process and calls grow for an inclusive political settlement.

The alliance has repeatedly criticized the proposed arrangements, maintaining that decisions affecting the elections must be made through dialogue and consensus rather than unilateral government action.

The Nairobi talks are expected to give opposition figures and regional leaders a chance to align their positions and determine how they will address the federal government’s electoral proposals.

It was not immediately clear what concrete steps the council might approve, or whether the discussions could revive negotiations with the federal government.

Unofficial reports suggest that Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni may not travel to Nairobi and could appoint a senior delegation to represent his administration.

Neither Deni’s reported absence nor the composition of any possible delegation had been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

The planned talks come during a politically delicate period for Somalia. Disputes over the election timetable have intensified uncertainty about whether the federal government, opposition groups and regional administrations can reach common ground.

The council’s Nairobi deliberations may help determine the opposition’s next course as Somalia’s political actors seek agreement on the framework and timing of the next federal elections.

AXADLETM