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Somalia Participates in IPU Youth Parliamentarians’ Conference in Uzbekistan

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
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Somalia joins IPU youth parliamentarians’ conference in Uzbekistan

Samarkand, Uzbekistan (AX) — Somalia has joined nearly 100 lawmakers from 50 countries for the 12th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, taking place in Samarkand from Sept. 4 to 6.

Organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the gathering is the organization’s main forum for young legislators.

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Somalia is represented by MP Sadiq Abdullahi Abdi, who is participating in discussions with lawmakers focused on issues affecting younger generations.

Delegates are examining ways to protect human rights, advance sustainable development and peace, and reinforce the ability of parliaments to respond to challenges confronting young people.

Addressing the conference, MP Sadiq Abdullahi Abdi underscored the need to expand economic opportunities for youth. He pointed to their economic rights, access to decent employment and meaningful involvement in economic development.

“Parliaments have a key role in enacting laws and policies that support job creation, youth entrepreneurship, skills development and inclusive economic growth, as well as accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme “Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times.”

Participants also called for young people to have a full role in decision-making and development initiatives.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of young parliamentarians to defending human rights, advancing peace and expanding opportunities that can help young people build a sustainable future.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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